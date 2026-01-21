EDGE Fall Protection Launches Dedicated Inspection Department to Meet Rising Safety and Compliance Demands

We Protect Your People

EDGE Fall Protection Launches Dedicated Inspection Department to Strengthen Safety Oversight and Meet Growing Compliance Demands

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDGE Fall Protection, a leader in rooftop safety and fall protection systems, has announced the official launch of its new Inspection Department. This includes specialized services such as fall safety system inspections and pull testing to meet increasingly strict OSHA and ANSI compliance standards.

The move comes in response to rising demand from Facility Managers, EHS professionals, Building Owners, and Property Managers who require more than just installation—they need proof of ongoing safety and compliance.

“We’ve seen far too many fall protection systems that were assumed to be safe—but failed under inspection and testing,” says Michael McCarty, President of EDGE Fall Protection. “This fall protection inspection department was created to give our clients peace of mind, and to proactively prevent the kind of accidents that can result in injuries, lawsuits, or worse.”

A Growing Safety Need

Annual fall protection inspections and pull tests are mandated by OSHA, ANSI, and often insurance providers to ensure that anchor points, guardrails, and lifelines can support the required loads. Despite these regulations, many fall protection systems go for years without being tested or certified.

The EDGE Inspection Department is positioned to fill this critical gap by offering:

Pull Testing for Anchor Points

Full Rooftop Safety System Inspections

Detailed Compliance Documentation & Reporting

On-Site System Evaluations with Real-Time Recommendations

“It’s not just about passing inspection, it’s about saving lives,” says Director of Operations, Cody Malepsy. “If a fall protection system isn’t tested, you won’t know it’s failing until it’s too late.”

Booking and Availability

EDGE is currently accepting new inspection clients for Q1 in 2026 and encourages organizations to book early due to high seasonal demand. Inspections can be scheduled online or by contacting the EDGE team directly.

🔗 Learn more or schedule an inspection service: https://edgefallprotection.com/

About EDGE Fall Protection:

EDGE Fall Protection provides innovative, OSHA-compliant fall protection solutions including overhead fall protection, rooftop safety systems, guardrails, anchor points, access solutions, and custom-engineered systems. With a mission to protect people at height, EDGE combines drafting, design, engineering, top-tier products, and installation, all with expert-level consulting and now—comprehensive inspection services.

Legal Disclaimer:

