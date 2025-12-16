ALKAA Secures U.S. Patent for First-of-Its-Kind Sachet That Adsorbs Hidden Toxins in Alcohol

ALKAA’s patented in-glass sachet and signature tin, designed to adsorb hidden toxins found in wine, beer, and spirits.

Patented ALKAA sachet reduces compounds behind alcohol sensitivities, giving drinkers a cleaner, more enjoyable experience without adding anything.

Most people don’t feel good after they drink, and we’ve all just accepted it. We didn’t know there was a reason for it—and now there’s a solution with ALKAA.” — Paul Lagerstedt, Co-Founder & CEO, ALKAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALKAA Secures U.S. Patent for First-of-Its-Kind Sachet That Adsorbs Hidden Toxins in AlcoholPatent No. 12,435,301 Recognizes Breakthrough Technology Designed to Reduce Noxious Compounds in Wine, Beer, and SpiritsALKAA, a New York–based company pioneering toxin-capture innovations for alcoholic beverages, today announced that it has been granted U.S. Patent No. 12,435,301 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its proprietary in-glass sachet. The patent protects a new technology category that allows drinkers to reduce unwanted compounds in alcohol—giving consumers a cleaner, more enjoyable drinking experience without adding anything to the beverage.The newly issued patent covers ALKAA’s multi-media adsorption system, engineered to capture several classes of naturally occurring noxious compounds in alcoholic drinks. Testing has shown reductions in compounds such as acetaldehyde, histamines, sulfites, tannins, tyramines, phenethylamine, quercetin, and other byproducts associated with sensitivities including flushing, headaches, congestion, and next-day fatigue. This milestone establishes ALKAA as the first patented sachet of its kind, providing strong intellectual property protection and a significant competitive advantage as the company expands internationally.“When I first created ALKAA, I didn’t realize how many people struggled with alcohol intolerance,” said Paul Lagerstedt, Co-Founder, Inventor, and CEO. “Most people I speak with tell me they don’t feel well after they drink—and it’s not because they’re over-drinking. This patent validates years of work and confirms that ALKAA is solving a real global problem. We’re excited to help people enjoy alcohol again without the discomfort many have come to expect.”Originally developed by Paul Lagerstedt during the pandemic as a personal experiment to make wine enjoyable again, ALKAA has evolved into a broader wellness and consumer-innovation platform. When placed in a glass of wine, beer, or spirits, the sachet adsorbs unwanted compounds before consumption—without altering flavor, aroma, or character. Early testing has also shown meaningful reductions in glyphosate levels in red wine.“This is a major milestone for us as we redefine what it means to enjoy alcohol in a new era of wellness and awareness,” said Sara Lagerstedt, Co-Founder and COO. “Consumers want to feel good while still enjoying the drinks they love. ALKAA makes that possible.”Founded in 2023, ALKAA is dedicated to helping consumers enjoy a cleaner, gentler, and more enjoyable drinking experience—empowering people to drink in moderation without sacrificing the next morning. Already available internationally through alkaa.com, the company is expanding global distribution and developing licensing and white-label partnerships with beverage brands, hospitality groups, and retailers around the world.For licensing, importing, or media inquiries, please contact:Paul & Sara LagerstedtEmail: paul@alkaa.com | sara@alkaa.comWebsite: alkaa.com

ALKAA Founder Explains the Inspiration Behind the Newly Patented Sachet

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.