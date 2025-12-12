Jim Robinson Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Jim Robinson

SANTEE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Jim Robinson, who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.

In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.

Jim Robinson is the President and CEO of CGP Maintenance & Construction Services. With more than forty years of industry experience, Jim has grown CGP from a regional operation into a trusted national provider for some of the most well-known brands in retail, hospitality, restaurant, and commercial real estate.

Jim’s journey in the construction and maintenance world began at the ground level, giving him a deep, firsthand understanding of the industry’s demands. His leadership style is rooted in transparency, integrity, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Under his guidance, CGP has developed a reputation for high standards, fast response times, and the ability to deliver quality outcomes in complex, time-sensitive environments.

Throughout his career, Jim has prioritized building a culture that values people just as much as performance. He believes that long-term success comes from empowering employees, fostering accountability, and continuously investing in training and leadership development. His emphasis on mentorship and professional growth has helped CGP attract and retain top-tier talent across multiple trades and disciplines.

Jim is also an active member of several professional and industry organizations, where his insights have made him a sought-after speaker at trade conferences, leadership summits, and corporate events, where he shares practical strategies for building scalable operations and delivering consistent client value in an ever-evolving market.

Outside of his professional work, Jim is a dedicated supporter of community development initiatives and nonprofit programs that provide skilled trades training and career pathways for underserved populations. He believes deeply in giving back and creating opportunities for others to grow and succeed.

SuccessBooks® extends a warm welcome to Jim Robinson as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Jim Robinson, and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership and driving success on a global scale.

