Perkins American Food Co. Appoints Industry Veteran Matt Carpenter as Brand President

Matt Carpenter, Brand President for Perkins American Food Co.

Signaling Next Phase of Strategic Growth with Top-Tier Talent

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perkins American Food Co. , recently named seasoned restaurant leader Matt Carpenter as its new Brand President, marking another significant step in the company’s plan to propel the iconic family-dining brand into its next era of growth. Carpenter brings more than 40 years of operational and franchise leadership experience to the role, becoming the latest executive appointment under CEO Paul Damico , who is reshaping the organization’s leadership team to support long-term expansion.“We are thrilled to welcome Matt to our leadership team with his impressive career achievements and extensive industry experience,” said Paul Damico, CEO of Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Perkins American Food Co. “His track record, particularly in operations and franchising, aligns perfectly with our strategic vision for Perkins. As we continue investing in growth and modernization, Matt’s expertise will help set the new standard for what family dining can be for today’s consumers and into the future.”A Proven Leader With Deep Operational ExpertiseMost recently, Matt Carpenter served as an interim and fractional operating executive, advising private equity groups, founders, and family-owned restaurant companies on upgrading operations, strengthening field leadership, and improving unit-level economics.Carpenter’s executive background includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of TOMS King LLC, one of the largest Burger King franchisees in North America. Under his leadership, the organization expanded to nearly 140 restaurants across multiple states, generating more than $200 million in revenue. He guided the company through major operational restructuring, a disciplined capital investment strategy, and a revitalized focus on restaurant execution, hospitality, and talent development.Previously, Carpenter was CEO of Olga’s Kitchen, where he led a complex turnaround of the Midwest legacy brand, and Chief Operating Officer of Frisch’s Restaurants, a regional family-dining and Big Boy concept.Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles, including Concept President at Mazzio’s Pizza/Zio’s Italian and Vice President of Operations Services at Applebee’s International, where he contributed to scaling the franchise from a small base to more than 1,500 locations. During his tenure, he helped design and implement operating standards and support systems across the casual dining concept.A Dual Perspective on FranchisingCarpenter is uniquely positioned to support the Perkins franchise-driven growth, having experience on both sides of the franchising model. In addition to his roles with major franchisor organizations, he has also been a franchisee himself with brands including Golden Corral, Round Table Pizza, and Burger King.“I believe the best way to grow a brand is to grow the people who run it. We can do this by giving them a clear playbook, consistent support, and accountability,” said Matt Carpenter, Brand President for Perkins American Food Co. “Having worked as both a franchisor and franchisee, I understand the pressures and opportunities on each side. I’m excited to bring that perspective to Perkins and help set the brand on a strong path for sustained growth and success.”To learn more about Perkins American Food Co., visit www.perkinsrestaurants.com About Perkins American Food Co.Perkins American Food Co., formerly Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, is the latest evolution of the heritage brand, as American as apple pie. Grounded in tradition and its key pillars of value, quality, and service, Perkins boasts the same heart and soul since its founding in 1958, but with a new attitude.The brand serves up American classics from yesterday that meet guests' tastes today, generously portioned and priced just right. Their hospitality, accentuated with a strong commitment to kindness, continues to shine through as a key differentiator along with innovation to continually evolve and deliver what guests want and crave.Perkins currently operates nearly 300 company-owned and franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. The company is owned by Ascent Hospitality Management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.