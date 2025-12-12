K Street Capital and District of Columbia Announce Selected Fund Managers for the 2025 DC Venture Capital Program

WASHINGTON, DC (December 12 , 2025) – K Street Capital and the District of Columbia announced the selection of the first fund managers for the DC Venture Capital Program, a $26 million initiative launched by Mayor Muriel Bowser to expand early-stage investment in DC-based technology companies and increase access to capital.

The selected fund managers are Hustle Fund and Lytical Ventures.

“We’re honored to support the District in selecting a strong cohort of fund managers for this year’s program,” said Paige Soya, Managing Partner at K Street Capital. “These firms bring deep experience backing early-stage founders, and their participation will substantially widen the path to capital for promising DC startups”

Mayor Bowser created the DC Venture Capital Program in 2024 to foster innovation, create jobs, and strengthen the District’s competitiveness. The program requires at least a 1:1 private-sector match for every public dollar invested, doubling the capital available to DC-based startups. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Development (DMPED) selected K Street Capital as the Program Administrator for the DC Venture Capital Program.

‍Strengthening the District’s Startup Ecosystem

By leveraging public and private capital, the program expands investor participation and reinforces DC’s position as a growing hub for technology and innovation.

“We’re excited by what the DC Venture Capital Program represents – a bold public-private partnership to drive investment to our local tech entrepreneurs and start-ups,” said Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “Mayor Bowser’s Growth Agenda is focused on strengthening DC’s position as a leader in technology and innovation, and we look forward to deploying this critical funding to create new jobs for our residents and new opportunities for our businesses.”

Accelerating Investment in DC-Based Innovation

With the selection of the 2025 fund managers, the program now moves into its deployment phase, directing capital to eligible early-stage companies headquartered in the District. The selected managers bring strong experience in venture investing and founder support, positioning them to identify high-potential startups and deploy capital effectively.

Investment activity will prioritize:

‍DC-Based Companies: Backing startups committed to growing and hiring within the District.‍

Backing startups committed to growing and hiring within the District.‍ Early-Stage Growth: Funding Seed and Series A companies where investment can accelerate development and job creation.‍

Funding Seed and Series A companies where investment can accelerate development and job creation.‍ High-Impact Sectors: Supporting innovation across AI, healthtech, fintech, cybersecurity, climatetech, and enterprise software.

Supporting innovation across AI, healthtech, fintech, cybersecurity, climatetech, and enterprise software. ‍Underrepresented Founders: Expanding access for women, minority, and immigrant entrepreneurs.

About the DC Venture Capital Program

The DC Venture Capital Program makes equity investments in early-stage, DC-based tech companies, with a focus on underrepresented founders. The fund utilizes State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding, provided to the District by the U.S. Treasury Department. SSBCI, created in 2010 and renewed as a part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, is a federal program designed to drive business growth in states and jurisdictions across the country. The fund blends public dollars with required private investment to expand available capital for local entrepreneurs.

About K Street Capital

K Street Capital is a Washington, DC–based venture capital firm investing across the U.S. through its Fund, Syndicate, and Fund of Funds programs, with a focus on early-stage technology sectors including health tech, fintech, cybersecurity, climate tech, and AI.

About DMPED

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) drives the District’s economic development strategy by creating jobs, attracting businesses, and expanding opportunity across all eight wards.

‍Media Contacts:

K Street Capital - [email protected]

Benjamin Fritsch (DMPED) - [email protected]