AdRem Systems Corporation Appoints 20-year Veteran Tracy Baptiste as Compliance Solutions Architect

I'm excited to help our clients navigate those expectations with clarity and confidence, and I'm committed to building programs that genuinely support their success.” — Tracy Baptiste, Compliance Solutions Architect

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdRem Systems Corporation, a comprehensive cybersecurity and IT solutions firm serving commercial and federal clients nationwide, is pleased to announce that longtime Senior Systems Engineer Tracy Baptiste has transitioned into the newly created role of Compliance Solutions Architect, effective December 16, 2025.This strategic appointment reflects AdRem’s expanding focus on serving organizations operating under strict regulatory and federal cybersecurity requirements, including those preparing for increased scrutiny under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program. Baptiste will support these initiatives through Compliancy Sherpa, LLC, AdRem’s compliance consulting subsidiary, while maintaining close collaboration with AdRem’s technical teams.With more than 25 years of IT experience—20 of them with AdRem—Baptiste brings deep expertise supporting high-security federal environments, large-scale system integrations, and complex enterprise email and data archive platforms. Her background includes extensive work with Solaris and Windows environments, relational database management systems, enterprise content management architecture, and multi-year migration projects requiring precise documentation, systems security plans, testing, and operational continuity.Over the course of her two decades with AdRem, Baptiste has become widely respected for her technical depth, discipline, and commitment to delivering secure, reliable solutions to agencies and federally aligned operations. Her experience working within regulated, mission-critical ecosystems uniquely positions her to support organizations navigating the evolving demands of CMMC Level 2, DFARS obligations, and other federal cybersecurity mandates.In recent years, Baptiste expanded her expertise to include formal compliance credentials, earning her CMMC Registered Practitioner (RP) certification and successfully completing both training and examination requirements for CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) through the Cyber AB. This combination of deep federal experience and specialized compliance training forms the foundation of her new role.A TRUSTED LEADER WITHIN ADREM'S 20-YEAR FEDERAL LEGACY“Tracy has been part of AdRem’s story for 20 years, and her dedication, integrity, and technical excellence have shaped the trusted reputation we hold today, especially within the federal community,” said Patrick Birt, CEO of AdRem Systems Corporation and Compliancy Sherpa, LLC. “As our compliance services continue to grow, it became clear that Tracy’s unique blend of federal-grade engineering experience and her emerging compliance leadership would allow us to better support the organizations that depend on us. This new role is both a recognition of her long-standing contributions and a strategic step forward for our clients and our mission.”In her new capacity as Compliance Solutions Architect, Baptiste will work primarily with Compliancy Sherpa, LLC, AdRem’s compliance consulting subsidiary. She will help design, refine, and operationalize Sherpa’s compliance service delivery, supporting assessments, documentation processes, readiness engagements, and program development for organizations preparing for CMMC and other regulated frameworks. While her daily efforts will be centered within Sherpa’s compliance programs, she will continue to collaborate closely with AdRem’s engineering and cybersecurity teams to ensure technical and regulatory alignment. Her work will also assist AdRem’s executive leadership in scaling its compliance programs as demand increases across the DC Metro area and beyond.“I’m incredibly excited to begin this next chapter with AdRem and Sherpa,” said Baptiste. “Supporting federal environments for so many years has given me a strong appreciation for the rigor, structure, and accountability required of regulated organizations. I look forward to helping clients navigate those same expectations with clarity and confidence, and I’m committed to continuing my training and growing my expertise as we build programs that truly support their long-term success.”Baptiste will immediately begin engaging with regulated organizations, DoD contractors, and businesses preparing for the next phase of CMMC requirements expected during the 2026 contracting cycle.ABOUT ADREM SYSTEMS CORPORATIONAdRem Systems Corporation is a Comprehensive Cybersecurity & IT Solutions Firm offering managed IT services, co-managed IT, cybersecurity management, compliance consulting, cloud solutions, hardware procurement, and online services. Backed by over 20 years of experience as a federal contractor and supporting regulated industries, AdRem helps organizations stay secure, compliant, and confidently prepared for future growth.Visit www.AdRem.com for more information.ABOUT COMPLIANCY SHERPA, LLCCompliancy Sherpa, LLC is the compliance consulting division of AdRem Systems Corporation, specializing in cybersecurity regulatory frameworks including CMMC, NIST 800-171, DFARS, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO, and FTC Safeguards. Sherpa works with government contractors, regulated businesses, and growing organizations to simplify the compliance journey through structured readiness programs, gap assessments, documentation development, and long-term advisory support.By combining federal-grade cybersecurity discipline with real-world business operations, Sherpa helps organizations move from uncertainty to confident compliance.Visit thesherpa.us for more information.For More Information or to Set Up Media Interviews, Please Contact:

