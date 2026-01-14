Lil Mama’s Sweets and Treats Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Scratch-Made Excellence

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some businesses satisfy cravings. Others quietly become part of people’s milestones. Lil Mama’s Sweets and Treats has built its reputation on the latter, and that steady commitment to quality and community has now earned the bakery a 2025 Best of Georgia Award. Known for its fully scratch-made desserts, coffee, and comforting flavors, the Augusta-based bakery continues to turn everyday moments into celebrations, one carefully crafted bite at a time.Founded by owner Katrina Golden, Lil Mama’s Sweets and Treats grew from generational kitchen traditions into a thriving brand rooted in craftsmanship, creativity, and heart. Golden brings years of professional management experience into the food world, pairing structure with imagination to keep the bakery constantly evolving. Alongside co-owner Shaun Golden, the business has expanded its reach through the Big Yella Mobile Coffee & Dessert Bar and a permanent Coffee & Dessert Bar inside the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital, serving customers wherever life happens.“Our goal has always been simple: make people feel something good when they take that first bite,” said Katrina Golden, owner of Lil Mama’s Sweets and Treats. “Winning the 2025 Best of Georgia Award means our customers felt that joy enough to speak up for us, and that’s the biggest honor there is.”From birthday cakes and office pick-me-ups to Big Yella’s 21-and-over private events featuring alcohol-infused desserts or coffee-only menus, the brand delivers consistency without losing its sense of fun. The award reflects not just popularity, but the trust built through quality, reliability, and genuine customer care.As Lil Mama’s Sweets and Treats looks ahead to continued growth, the focus remains unchanged: stay creative, stay connected, and keep bringing joy with the first bite.For more information click here

