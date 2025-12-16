‘Your Roots Are Showing’ to Screen at the 2nd Annual MEA Film Festival in Santa Fe

An entertaining documentary that lands us firmly at the crossroads where feminism disrupts sexism and ageism, heralding a new age of female empowerment.

My hope is that this film helps women and girls celebrate the power of choice and to define beauty on their own terms.” — Ilise Harris

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Your Roots Are Showing, the award-winning documentary, explores the global movement of women choosing not to cover their gray hair—the “grayvolution.” The film will be featured at the 2nd Annual MEA Film Festival in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on December 17. The festival is curated by renowned entrepreneur, TED speaker, and New York Times bestselling author, Chip Conley, who brings together thought leaders and innovators from around the globe.Filmmaker and producer Ilise Harris , co-directed with Max Frieman, delves into why women are ditching the dye and challenging outdated beauty norms. The documentary tells the deeply personal “hairstories” of women during the pandemic and post-pandemic era, a time when salon closures and social media communities like the Silver Sisters amplified the movement, sparking meaningful conversations about identity, aging, and self-expression. We learn about the history of hair dye, from antiquity to the present day, and its cultural significance. The film also explores the modern health risks associated with hair coloring. We hear from beauty insiders who put this cultural shift into a broader perspective.“As an international makeup artist who has worked with celebrities such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brooke Shields, Gloria Steinem, Anna Wintour, and silver-haired super model Paulina Porizkova, I recognized this as a defining moment in fashion and beauty history.” said Ilise Harris. “Your Roots Are Showing explores the deeper reasons behind how we present ourselves and why these choices matter for girls and women of all ages.” This heartwarming and entertaining film lands us firmly at the crossroads where feminism disrupts sexism and ageism, heralding a new age of female empowerment.The film has experienced a year of extraordinary momentum:● Yonkers Film Festival: Your Roots Are Showing premiered at the YoFi Film Festival, where it was honored with a prestigious Audience Choice Award.● Landmark New York City Screening: Debuted at the iconic 92nd Street Y in June as part of the Spark Your Health series, featuring a live panel discussion and sharing the film’s empowering message with a broad audience. The event is available on YouTube.● AARP Endorsement: Reached more than 3,000 viewers in their Movies for Grownups programming, gaining validation from one of the nation’s most influential organizations focused on empowered aging.● Public Television Access: Listed with NETA and available to over 300 PBS and public television stations nationwide, with recent broadcasts in the Bay Area.● International Recognition: Held its first in-person international screening in Israel.● Expanded Accessibility: Now available with subtitles in Spanish, Italian, and Hebrew, opening the film to wider international audiences.The MEA Film Festival screening offers a unique opportunity to experience Your Roots Are Showing with Chip Conley, three-time TED speaker and visionary entrepreneur, who leads the Modern Elder Academy (MEA) festival with a focus on films and stories that inspire, connect, and provoke thought.“I am thrilled to bring Your Roots Are Showing to the MEA Film Festival,” said Ilise Harris. “This screening is a celebration of the cultural revolution we are witnessing and a chance to explore how our choices shape the way we show up in the world.”To screen Your Roots Are Showing, click here. For journalists to screen the film on a complimentary basis, please contact the email below.

Watch Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.