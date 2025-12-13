The Anti-Recidivism Coalition Celebrates 15 New Graduates from San Bernardino Workforce Apprenticeship Program

SAN BERNARDINO , CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC) proudly announces the graduation of 15 formerly incarcerated individuals from our San Bernardino Second Chance Apprenticeship Readiness Program, which prepares formerly incarcerated people for union careers in the building trades.Over a rigorous 7-week program, graduates gained the skills, certifications, and hands-on experience needed for meaningful careers. Participants earned industry-recognized certifications, including MC3 Certification, OSHA-10 Safety Certification, and CPR & First Aid Certification, and trained in construction math, blueprint reading, and tool identification.Graduates received hands-on experience across trades, including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, ironwork, laborers, sheet metal, and operating engineers. Many are already interviewing or in dispatch processes, taking the next step in building their careers.“Our incredible team in San Bernardino has organized and led another amazing cohort that has provided emotional, physical, and mental preparation for union placement opportunities for this great group of men and women. We are excited for the next steps on their employment journey,” said Zachary Martin, ARC’s Workforce and Education Director.This program was made possible through the collaboration of the San Bernardino Community College District and the Local Building & Construction Trades Council, both of which are committed to supporting the career futures of formerly incarcerated people. We are grateful to Mayor Helen Tran for attending the graduation and seeing the impact our members can have in the San Bernardino community.To learn more, visit https://antirecidivism.org/our-programs/workforce-education

