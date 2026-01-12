Georgia Peach Movers Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Excellence in Residential and Commercial Relocation

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Peach Movers, a family-owned moving company known for its blend of dependability, hospitality, and community-minded service, has been honored with the 2025 Best of Georgia Award, marking the second consecutive year they’ve earned statewide recognition for outstanding performance.Specializing in both residential and commercial relocations, Georgia Peach Movers has built a reputation for turning one of life’s most stressful tasks into something noticeably smoother. Their mission, providing a stress-free experience rooted in trust, care, and professionalism, has resonated with customers across Metro Atlanta and beyond. From families settling into a new home to large organizations navigating complex transitions, the company’s approach is grounded in consistency, clear communication, and an unwavering respect for the people behind every move.What sets the company apart is not just the quality of its work, but the heart behind it. Georgia Peach Movers is trusted by major partners, including the City of Roswell Police Department, which selected them to handle a full departmental relocation and continues to rely on them as their official moving company. Their commitment to service extends beyond moving day, too, through their community giveback program, the company donates a meal to a food-insecure family after every completed move.“Our goal has always been simple: treat every customer like family and every move like it matters,” said a representative of Georgia Peach Movers. “This award is meaningful because it reflects the trust our community places in us. We’re grateful, and more motivated than ever, to keep raising the bar.”As they celebrate their 2025 win, Georgia Peach Movers remains focused on expanding their impact while staying true to the hospitality-driven values that earned them repeat recognition.For more information click here

