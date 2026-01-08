Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue Awarded 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgia Emergency Search and Rescue (GESAR), a nonprofit specializing in missing-person searches and emergency response, has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award, an honor that underscores the essential, life-saving work they perform quietly across the state. For families facing the unimaginable, GESAR provides trained professionals, a certified K-9 team, and steady leadership at the exact moment when clarity matters most.Missing-person cases rarely arrive with warning. A child wanders off in seconds, a vulnerable adult becomes disoriented, or a disaster leaves families urgently seeking answers. In these moments, GESAR responds with practiced calm, specialized training, and an unwavering commitment to bringing people home. Every member of the organization holds certifications through the National Association of Search and Rescue (NASAR) and the National Criminal Justice Training Center (NCJTC), and their leadership team brings between 8 and 30 years of field experience. Their fully trained K-9 unit adds an indispensable layer of speed and precision, and the organization’s strict annual background checks ensure trusted, vetted support for families and partner agencies alike.“This award is meaningful because it reflects the trust our communities place in us,” said a representative speaking on behalf of the GESAR leadership team. “We don’t do this work for recognition, we do it because every person deserves to be found, every family deserves answers, and every search matters.”As they celebrate this milestone, GESAR remains focused on the mission: showing up when minutes matter. The organization will continue strengthening its training, expanding partnerships, and supporting law enforcement throughout Georgia, all while providing its services at no cost. The 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award serves as a reminder of what GESAR delivers daily: quiet excellence, professional resolve, and hope when it’s needed most.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.