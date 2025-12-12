VA Research Wrap Up: New findings on gastric cancer, chronic kidney disease and multiple sclerosis

VA’s Office of Research and Development recently published three News Briefs highlighting research advances on a potential new treatment for gastric cancer, the needs of Veterans with chronic kidney disease and multiple sclerosis.

Potential new gastric cancer drug identified

Gastric cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer deaths, but VA San Diego researchers believe the drug carfilzomib could slow tumor growth, reduce cancer cell growth and lead to cancer cell death.

The research team found that one specific gene, PSMB8, was highly expressed in patients with gastric cancer. When carfilzomib, which is primarily used to treat the blood cancer multiple myeloma, was administered to mice with cancer cells, it proved effective at blocking the PSMB8 gene’s activity in cells. The findings offer an encouraging path for possible future gastric cancer treatments. View the full study from the journal “Cancer.”

Veterans with chronic kidney disease need tailored diet

A team of VA researchers from the Seattle-Denver Center of Innovation conducted in-depth interviews with 32 Veterans with chronic kidney disease (CKD), finding a need for personalized, flexible, CKD dietary interventions that understand military culture and promote social support to improve adherence and patient engagement.

CKD is the gradual loss of kidney function, leading to excess fluid and waste in the body. Over half a million Veterans have CKD, a rate 20% to 40% higher than that of non-Veterans. While there is no cure for CKD, medications and diet can slow its progress. The researchers found rigid and conflicting dietary rules, along with ingrained military habits, created barriers that hindered Veterans from following the recommended diets. Their recommendations included development of a personalized approach with flexible dietary interventions that factor in military culture and social support. View the full study from the “Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.”

Mouth microbiome may hold clues for understanding MS

Iowa City VA and University of Iowa researchers identified distinct differences in the oral microbiome—the collection of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and viruses in one’s mouth—of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS).

The researchers compared the mouth microbiomes of 50 patients with MS to those of 50 patients without the disease and found distinct differences in the balance of bacteria that helps break down food and the bacteria that attacks healthy cells. The findings could contribute to the development of easy-to-administer, saliva-based tests for early detection of MS. View the full study from “NJP Biofilms and Microbiomes.”

For more Office of Research and Development updates, visit ORD online or go to https://www.research.va.gov/news_briefs/.