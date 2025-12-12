Veteran credits VA for turning his health around

Army Veteran Jim Williams is now leading a healthier life

Always ready to work instead of sitting, Army Veteran Jim Williams dropped out of high school in the late 60’s, earned his General Educational Development Test (GED) and joined the Army as a combat medic. He finished basic training at the top of his class. Shortly later, after a holdover in training, he was promoted and assigned to assist six drill sergeants with a direct report to the supply sergeant.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in my career, but I’m ashamed of some of the things I did,” Williams shared. “I was not a good kid.”

His work ethic and energy were never questioned, but his all-go, nonstop approach got him into trouble during and after the military. He was once accused of stealing an M-16 rifle and a .45mm handgun while on active duty.

Williams spent a few days in the stockade, accused of pulling the latrine out of the wall and eventually being taken to the old Walson Army Hospital at Fort Dix, New Jersey, never making it to Advanced Individual Training (AIT).

After being medically discharged, Williams struggled with substances—so much so that he found himself on the streets in Pennsylvania. His family tracked him down and found a short-term fix, at least enough to get him back to Wisconsin where he used his G.I. Bill benefits for a 6-month certification in meat technology. “It included everything from slaughtering to sausage making,” Williams said. “I learned how to break down rail beef to halves and quarters, boning and cutting middle and outer meats, portion cutting, merchandising, etc.”

He continued toward a marketing degree and, during the summer of 1980, was hired by Food Network Chef Emeril Lagasse to install an in-house meat processing center in Cable, Wisconsin.

It was during his second job as a security guard where he met his wife, Gail. Marrying in 1982 and focusing on his career allowed him to put his past issues in the rearview mirror. He quit alcohol in 1984 and drugs in 1987.

“My career just blossomed,” Williams said. “I went from selling drugs to food service distribution sales, training sales representatives, teaching food service distributors how to effectively sell their product, to eventually owning and operating a delicatessen.”

From struggles to strength: a new chapter begins

After selling the deli, he continued to a career track in the food industry, both retail and foodservice with an emphasis on the sales and marketing “center of plate” (meat, poultry, seafood), moving around the U.S as he climbed the ladder with each company.

Shortly after retiring in 2009, his neighbor—a fellow Army Veteran—noticed him losing his balance and gaining weight.

“He asked to see my DD214,” Williams said. “The next day, he took me to our County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO) and told me to wait there until someone came out to help me and then ask for health benefits. It was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

When VA talks about the Whole Health philosophy of finding “what’s important to you” to guide health care and treatment, Williams took it to heart. He entered VA health care weighing 267 pounds and using a walker. He’s struggled with anxiety, depression, PTSD, neuropathy, sciatica, COPD, arthritis and much more. But he’s battled to improve it all.

Today, he’s 164 pounds, works out twice a day and takes full advantage of the VA benefits he’s earned, including the Move program, yoga, mindfulness, Tai Chi, smoking cessation and acupuncture, to name a few. He was diagnosed with chronic PTSD and connected to mental health resources and practices that he still follows today.

“The doctor helped me with several events that had happened in my life before, during and after the military. He had me drill down to each event and process them.”

Through his ups and downs, no matter how great or terrible life seemed, he’s had one constant: Gail.

He still recalls the first time he noticed her reading a romance paperback. He knew immediately she was “the one” and remains smitten today. “She was so beautiful. She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. She’s the opposite of me—she’s laid back, yet she’s owned businesses, she took care of the kids. She’s the rock in the family. There’s no question about it.”

There’s also no question that he’s taken that love and support from his wife and pays it forward to others throughout the community. Although “retired,” he volunteers about 40 hours a week in a variety of roles with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater wheelchair basketball program, Paralyzed Veterans of America-Wisconsin, National Veterans Wheelchair Games, the Special Olympics USA and Wisconsin chapter, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, and the Boys Town National Alumni Association, to name a few.

“I have an emotional need to express my appreciation from the directors on down for all they’ve done for me and other Vets,” he said. “I was listened to and understood by a community that understands Veterans.”

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the VA Madison Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.