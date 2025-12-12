A sanctuary of music for Veterans with dementia

Music has an impact on memory

A new sanctuary of sound and serenity now welcomes residents at the Lake City VA Medical Center (LCVAMC).

The sound garden honors Jeffery Clark, a Veteran, colleague and friend whose passion for service continues to echo through the space he helped create.

“Jeff often reflected about his life and said his purpose was to be a servant,” said his wife, Cameila Clark. “He defined his role at the LCVAMC as being of service to Veterans and providing respite care for them.”

Honoring a legacy of service and compassion

The project began as a vision from the recreation therapy team, rooted in understanding that music and nature can profoundly enhance the lives of those living with dementia. Today that vision has blossomed into a vibrant, multisensory space.

“The sound garden is more than just a space,” said Tiffany Gilliam, nurse manager of the Dementia Specialty Care Unit. “It is a sanctuary, a place where residents can reconnect with cherished memories through music, where families can share meaningful moments,and where caregivers can witness the power of therapeutic engagement.”

For Veterans at the LCVAMC, the sound garden stands as a living tribute to healing, service and the enduring power of compassion.

Reach out to your local VAMC to learn more about its creative arts programs.

This article was originally published on the VA North Florida Healthcare System and has been edited for style and clarity.