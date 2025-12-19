FANTOMPASS RELEASES 'DARK NIGHT', A CONCEPTUAL PROGRESSIVE ROCK SINGLE INSPIRED BY ST. JOHN OF THE CROSS

The cover artwork for “Dark Night” reinterprets “The Vision of Saint Hubert” (1890) by painter Franz von Stuck. The contrast between darkness and a luminous stag reinforces the mystical vision that inspired the track. Credits: Elard S. Koch and Adolfo Ibáñez Artwork from HUMBLE, the animated musical storyboard by Fantompass, designed by conceptual artist Alex González Scollo from L’idem Animation School, Barcelona Fantompass performing “Gates of Glory” live in Concepción, Chile. The nine-piece ensemble blends progressive rock, conceptual staging and visual storytelling into an immersive live experience.

"Dark Night” is Fantompass’ new single, inspired by St. John of the Cross, blending prog rock, mysticism and complex rhythms into a dark, transcendent journey.

With Dark Night, Fantompass reaffirms its artistic path to conceptual, metaphysical, and transcendent progressive rock” — Emerging Prog Reviews

CONCEPCION, CHILE, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chilean progressive rock band Fantompass releases its new single “Dark Night”, a conceptual work available in two versions — Extended Version and Radio Edit — now streaming on major digital platforms including Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and YouTube Music.An early demo version of Dark Night has also been featured on the prestigious European compilation Progotronics #54, dedicated to emerging artists from the international progressive rock scene and available on Bandcamp.Inspired by “The Dark Night of the Soul”, the celebrated mystical work by Spanish poet and theologian St. John of the Cross (1542–1591), Dark Night explores the spiritual journey of the soul toward divine union. In the original work, the poet describes two stages: the renunciation of earthly senses and passions, followed by a deeper purification of the soul’s higher faculties — intellect, memory and will.In Fantompass’ interpretation, this mystical process is reimagined as the story of a man who, after losing the woman he loves, enters his own “dark night.” The verses, sung in English over 6/8 time, express deprivation, inner silence and spiritual openness. As the song declares:“Yes, my soul,you will be deprived of all sensible consolation;you will be deprived of that youthful smile;you will be deprived, at last, of the human love.”Following the vocal section, the music unfolds into a dramatic instrumental journey evoking an eremitic life in a cold, solitary forest, where the protagonist encounters a luminous stag, a symbol of Christian Divinity.Musically, Dark Night unfolds through expressive and rhythmically complex passages, with guitar riffs in 10/8 time, while the bass, drums, and keyboards alternate between 5/8 and 6/8 time signatures. Over this rhythmic structure, beautiful counterpoints of saxophone, flute, and vocal harmonies glide, evoking a dramatic atmosphere of spiritual journey and mystery.With Dark Night, Fantompass reaffirms its commitment to conceptual, metaphysical, and transcendent progressive rock, continuing the artistic path introduced with their previous single “Gates of Glory.” Both releases anticipate the band’s debut studio album, currently in production.ARTWORKThe cover art for Dark Night, which also includes an animated 8-second digital loop on Spotify and an official 70-second promotional video on YouTube, was designed by band members Elard S. Koch and Adolfo Ibáñez, in collaboration with audiovisual artist Enzo Cid and produced by Fantompass. The artwork digitally reinterprets The Vision of Saint Hubert (1890) by German artist Franz von Stuck, where a stag with a radiant crucifix between its antlers illuminates the darkness of the forest. In fact, the stag is an image frequently used by St. John of the Cross in his poetic work as a representation of the Christian Divinity.The animated contrast between darkness and the sudden appearance of a luminous stag intensifies the mystical and spiritual dimension of the single, visually reinforcing the intimate and supernatural experience that inspires Dark Night.VIDEOS•⁠ ⁠ “Dark Night” – official promotional video •⁠ ⁠“Gates of Glory” – live performance •⁠ ⁠ HUMBLE – animated musical storyboard (full version) ABOUT THE BANDFantompass is an emerging progressive rock band from Concepción, Chile, formed in 2022. Blending classic and contemporary progressive rock with elements of jazz fusion, Celtic music and minimalism, the band stands out for its conceptual compositions, innovative sound and immersive live performances.The band currently consists of nine musicians: Elard Simón Koch (keyboards, electric cello and acoustic guitar), Pablo Patricio Escobar (drums and percussion), Elard Martín Koch (bass), Felipe Mardones (electric guitar), Claudia Faúndez (vocals), Millaray Faúndez (vocals and handpan), Miguel Inostroza (flute), Cristian Fuentes Machardón (saxophone), and Adolfo Ibáñez (MIDI and sound effects).Their music features complex rhythms, extended song structures and a wide instrumental palette, including flute, saxophone and handpans, combining melodic depth with heavier, more dynamic passages. Drawing inspiration from progressive icons such as Renaissance, Genesis and Happy the Man, alongside modern prog-metal influences, Fantompass blends poetry, mysticism and cinematic storytelling. Their lyrics explore spiritual and literary sources, ranging from St. John of the Cross and T.S. Eliot to early Christian monasticism through the teachings of the Desert Fathers.Having released the live track “Gates of Glory” and the musical storyboard “HUMBLE,” Fantompass is currently working on their debut studio album while presenting their ambitious live production HUMBLE: A Prog-Rock Fable — a two-hour show integrating music, animation and conceptual visuals, featuring a 23-minute hand-animated storyboard created by young conceptual artist Alex González Scollo, from L’idem Animation School in Barcelona.With a strong focus on artistic depth, mysticism and immersive staging, Fantompass is emerging as a distinctive new voice within the international progressive rock scene.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.