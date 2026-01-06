Growing Grins Pediatric Dentistry Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing Grins Pediatric Dentistry, a family-owned practice specializing in dental care for infants, children, and teens, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner. The recognition highlights local businesses that demonstrate exceptional service, community impact, and a commitment to excellence in their field. For Growing Grins, it reflects years of building a practice that balances modern dentistry with thoughtful, individualized care for young patients.Since opening, Dr. Ashlee, a board-certified pediatric dentist, and her husband Lamar, who serves as office manager, have focused on creating a dental experience that meets the needs of every child and family. The practice emphasizes comfort, engagement, and personalized treatment, offering services ranging from routine cleanings to more complex procedures in a setting designed to reduce anxiety. They also offer Happy Visits for kids who need a gentle introduction to dental tools, alongside innovations such as sensory-friendly spaces, technology-driven tools, and patient-focused programs that ensure visits are approachable and stress-free for both children and parents.“We are deeply honored to receive the Best of Georgia Award,” said Dr. Ashlee. “My goal as your child’s pediatric dentist is to help them grow into older kids, and eventually adults, who enjoy coming to the dentist. When children build positive dental habits early, they’re more likely to maintain lifelong care and avoid the preventable issues that come from delaying treatment. This recognition is a reflection of our team’s dedication and the trust our community has placed in us.”The award comes at a time of continued growth for Growing Grins Pediatric Dentistry, as the practice expands its programs and outreach to support more families across the area. The team plans to build on this momentum by continuing to refine patient experiences, introduce new educational initiatives, and maintain a standard of care that meets each child where they are.The 2025 Best of Georgia Award underscores Growing Grins Pediatric Dentistry’s role as a trusted, community-centered pediatric dental practice where children can truly smile, grow, and thrive every day.For more information click here

