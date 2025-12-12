Governor Ivey Signs Executive Order to Continue Strong Recruiting for National Guard, Pledges Alabama’s Ongoing Support for ‘Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful’ Mission

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order No. 740 to support the Alabama State Military Department, comprised of the Army and Air National Guard. This action by Governor Ivey revitalizes the Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program to ensure the Alabama National Guard (ALNG) maintains its always ready stance. Governor Ivey signed the executive order ahead of the National Guard’s birthday Saturday.

“We call on the men and women of the Alabama National Guard often, so to ensure Alabama’s force stands ready, we have to continue increasing our support for them,” said Governor Ivey. “As we look forward to celebrating America’s oldest fighting force Saturday, I was proud to sign this executive order to ensure the Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program is allowing the Guard to maintain operational superiority.”

The order from Governor Ivey directs the Alabama State Military Department to issue regulations to motivate soldiers, airmen, qualified retirees and other Department employees to assist in the Army and Air National Guard’s recruitment efforts. This will be accomplished by providing financial incentives to those who provide a lead to a recruiter that results in an enlistment into the ALNG. Additionally, Air National Guard recruiting and retention personnel will be eligible to receive bonus payments for exceeding their annual requirements. The Department will be required to deliver a report, demonstrating the effectiveness of the program, to the governor at the conclusion of each fiscal year.

Through deliberate action, like Governor Ivey’s executive order, the state is ensuring that the Guard continues transforming to meet the evolving landscape at home and abroad. The governor added, “Alabama is already a top state for military recruitment and this only further strengthens that momentum.”

Whether responding to national defense requirements, supporting overseas combat operations or serving Alabama communities during emergencies and disasters, Governor Ivey aims to make Alabama’s Guard the strongest and most effective in the nation.

“This year marks significant momentum for the Alabama National Guard. Governor Ivey’s Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program (JEEP) executive order strengthens our ability to recruit, retain and support the talented men and women who choose to serve, ensuring we remain ready to meet any mission,” said Alabama National Guard Adjutant General David Pritchett. “Our soldiers and airmen continue to demonstrate that readiness everyday across the globe – from our ongoing support to the National Capital Region to efforts at the Southern Border and far beyond, they are representing Alabama with professionalism, discipline and quiet excellence. As we celebrate the National Guard’s birthday, we honor not only 389 years of service to our communities and our nation, but also the enduring spirit of service that defines our Alabama Guardsmen. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the people of this state and the defense of our great nation.”

In addition to serving around the globe and at the Southern Border, Governor Ivey deployed the Alabama National Guard to support the Trump Administration’s ‘Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful’ Mission. The first wave of 191 soldiers serving in our Nation’s Capital were mobilized at the end of September and are scheduled to conclude their deployment and return to their families by Christmas. Governor Ivey has authorized an additional deployment of soldiers and airmen to serve in Washington, D.C. Currently, the state is projecting to send approximately 200 Guardsmen. Those soldiers and airmen will be there for an estimated 90 days.

“The safety of the United States begins and ends in our Nation’s Capital, and I am proud of the Alabamians serving to support that mission. I thank the men and women of the Alabama National Guard, as well as their families.”

ALNG forces are supporting the D.C. National Guard’s planning section, joint information center and law enforcement support mission.

###