CBH Homes and the Idaho Steelheads Partnership Grows

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes and the Idaho Steelheads hosted a CBH Hearts Across the Valley Kickoff Party for the latest heart art installation, “Heart of Steel”, located in the Grove Plaza in downtown Boise outside of the Idaho Center Arena.This celebration marks the next exciting chapter in CBH Homes’ partnership with the Idaho Steelheads, bringing community, art, and big energy into the heart of downtown Boise.Introducing the “Heart of Steel”The “Heart of Steel,” is a bold and meaningful art piece designed by local artist Erik Diehl and Sarah Smith. With a Steelheads theme complete with real Steelheads gear including hockey skates, sticks and a helmet, you get a true feel of the game with its live action shot on one side and can even catch a picture of one of your favorite players on the other side.CBH Homes and Idaho Steelheads Partnership ContinuesThe CBH Hockey House is officially open and hosting the ultimate VIP experience for the best game night hangout. This isn’t CBH’s first rodeo creating the ultimate spot to watch a game. Years ago, CBH partnered with Boise State Football and built the CBH Homes’ Touchdown Lounge in the Stadium. The lounge featured a mini kitchen, couches and the best seat on the field. Stationed at the northeast corner of the blue turf, it hosted a one-of-a-kind spot to catch the games. Now, CBH is bringing this vibe to the ice rink.“We love this community, we love sports and we love our local teams that bring us together,” said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. “The Touchdown Lounge was an experience like no other and we’re excited to bring that energy back to the Idaho Steelheads!”Located on the second-floor suite level, the CBH Hockey House has room for 12 fans and is more than just a suite. Featuring some of the best views of the game all while in a custom designed and curated space, it’s built for fans and built for fun, CBH Style. What to expect at the CBH Hockey House:- VIP-level access- Selfie-worthy backdrops that bring all the hype and hockey vibes- The ultimate rink view with both lounge and bar height seating- Fuel up with a fully-stocked mini fridge and snack station, courtesy of CBH Homes- Exclusive giveaways, CBH swag, and themed nights throughout the seasonWant to get access?The best part of the partnership, CBH Homes is opening up this experience to CBH Homeowners, fans and MORE! Stay tuned for giveaways and updates plus catch all the ins and outs on our social channels and here: https://cbhhomes.com/blog/cbh-homes-partners-with-idaho-steelheads-on-cbh-hockey-house/ About CBH Homes: CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 33 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #20 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners. Visit cbhhomes.com.

