Hotel Thaynes Makes its Winter Debut: A Park City Icon Is Reborn After a Transformative Renovation

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Lodging Dynamics proudly announces the grand opening of Hotel Thaynes, Park City, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel following a transformative renovation that ushers in a new era for this centrally located Park City landmark. Now debuting with a fresh identity and elevated amenities, the 128-room hotel stands as Marriott’s newest Tribute Portfolio property – a collection of independent hotels celebrated for their captivating design and vibrant social atmosphere – inviting guests to experience the adventurous spirit and rich heritage of Park City through a modern lens.Drawing inspiration from the city’s legendary Thaynes Canyon mining district, the hotel’s redesign pays homage to Park City’s vibrant history with scene-setting artwork and character-rich design elements woven throughout the property. Every detail, from the spa-inspired guest rooms to the thoughtfully curated gathering spaces, reflects Tribute Portfolio’s signature eclectic style, creating an inviting home base for mountain adventurers and culture seekers alike.“The transformation of Hotel Thaynes is a celebration of Park City’s timeless allure and the art of refined mountain living,” said Jamie Caraher, President and CEO of Lodging Dynamics. “Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to honor our mountain heritage while offering a modern sense of luxury and comfort. It is a delight to unveil a renovated destination that feels both rooted and rare.”Conveniently located just minutes from Park City Mountain Resort and Deer Valley Resort, the hotel offers convenient access to world-class skiing, shopping, art galleries, and dining, as well as complimentary shuttle service to the slopes and Main Street. Hotel Thaynes embodies the adventurous and resourceful spirit of its namesake: the historic Thaynes Chairlift, a three-mile mineshaft-turned-underground lift that epitomized Park City’s pioneering ingenuity in the 1960s.A cornerstone of the property, Versante Hearth + Bar will continue to serve as a regular gathering spot for both locals and guests. Open 7 days a week, the award-winning restaurant features hand-crafted pizzas, innovative pastas, and seasonal specialties, along with local craft beers, wines, and cocktails. Guests can host special occasions on The Lawn, an open-air setting perfect for casual celebrations, or in The Sunroom, an intimate indoor dining space. Visit versantehearthandbar.com for full hours and menus.Hotel Thaynes offers an enhanced collection of amenities designed for year-round comfort and adventure. Guests can enjoy a new indoor-outdoor pool and hot tub, expansive outdoor fire pits, and a sauna and steam room for post-adventure relaxation. A state-of-the-art fitness center provides modern equipment for wellness and training, while onsite ski rental and storage services ensure convenient access to Park City’s world-class slopes.From intimate gatherings to outdoor celebrations, Hotel Thaynes offers versatile venues that blend comfort with natural beauty. Indoor spaces include the Spruce Meeting room (1,000 sq. ft.), and Jupiter Pavilion (1,222 sq. ft). Outdoor spaces include The Lawn (10,000 sq. ft), and Jupiter Courtyard (7,500 sq. ft).As Utah’s second Tribute Portfolio hotel, Hotel Thaynes now participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.For more information on the property visit www.marriott.com/slctb ###Hotel Thaynes, Park City, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel2346 Park Avenue, Park City, UTPh: 800-649-5012Email: guestservices@hotelthaynes.comWeb: https://www.marriott.com/slctb Social: @HotelThaynes on Facebook & InstagramAbout Hotel Thaynes, Park City, a Tribute Portfolio HotelHotel Thaynes invites guests to connect with Park City’s pioneering past while experiencing its vibrant present. As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s Tribute Portfolio, the hotel will blend captivating design, vibrant social spaces, and a deep sense of community. Guests will enjoy the ability to earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points across the global portfolio of over 150 Tribute Portfolio hotels in nearly 30 countries and territories.

