Many Surgery Patients Feel Unprepared for Recovery, Says Clinical Expert

Kevin Rebman, a board-certified massage therapist and author of Recover Smarter: The Ultimate Guide to Healing After Surgery, focuses on evidence-based post-surgical recovery education.

Clinical massage Kevin Rebman highlights gaps in post-surgical recovery education as cosmetic and elective procedures continue to increase nationwide.

Recovery should not feel like guesswork. When patients understand what their bodies are doing, they tend to heal with more confidence and less stress.” — Kevin Rebman

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more Americans undergo elective surgeries, many report feeling unprepared for what recovery actually involves. Board-certified clinical massage therapist and author Kevin Rebman says that while surgical techniques continue to advance, recovery education often remains limited, leaving patients uncertain about swelling, pain fluctuations, emotional changes, and realistic healing timelines.According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), millions of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures were performed in the United States in 2023, with surgical procedures continuing to increase year over year. While outcomes in the operating room have improved, many patients report confusion and anxiety during the weeks that follow surgery, when recovery expectations do not align with reality.Rebman, author of Recover Smarter: The Ultimate Guide to Healing After Surgery , has spent years working directly with post-operative patients recovering from cosmetic, orthopedic, reconstructive, and gender-affirming surgeries. Through this work, he observed a consistent pattern: patients are often well-prepared for surgery day, but underprepared for the recovery process.“Patients are frequently discharged with minimal guidance beyond basic restrictions,” Rebman says. “When swelling lasts longer than expected, emotions fluctuate, or progress feels uneven, many people worry that something is wrong. In most cases, these experiences are part of normal healing, but patients are not told what to expect.”Recovery Education Has Not Kept Pace With Surgery VolumeASPS data shows continued growth in procedures such as liposuction, abdominoplasty, and breast surgeries, particularly among adults in their 30s and 40s. At the same time, many patients turn to social media for recovery guidance, where timelines and outcomes are often compressed or oversimplified. Recover Smarter was written to address this gap by explaining the recovery process in clear, practical terms. The book outlines what patients can expect week by week, including inflammation cycles, swelling patterns, scar formation, compression use, nutrition considerations, and safe early movement. The goal is to help patients understand what is typical during healing and when medical follow-up may be appropriate.“Many recovery setbacks are not caused by surgery itself,” Rebman explains. “They occur when people do too much too soon, misunderstand swelling and inflammation, or follow advice that is not clinically appropriate for their situation.”A Resource for Patients and CaregiversDesigned for patients and the people supporting them, Recover Smarter addresses both the physical and emotional aspects of recovery. In addition to practical guidance, the book acknowledges common emotional challenges, including frustration, fatigue, and anxiety, which many patients report during the early and mid-stages of healing.By normalizing these experiences and explaining the physiology behind them, the book aims to reduce unnecessary fear and help patients approach recovery with clearer expectations.“Recovery should not feel like guesswork,” Rebman says. “When patients understand what their bodies are doing, they tend to heal with more confidence and less stress.”AvailabilityRecover Smarter: The Ultimate Guide to Healing After Surgery is available in paperback through Books.by, with a list price of $39.95. Rebman is available for media interviews and expert commentary on post-surgical recovery and patient education.About the AuthorKevin Rebman is a board-certified clinical massage therapist, a nationally registered emergency medical technician and founder of Return to Play Institute, a clinical soft tissue therapy practice specializing in post-operative and injury recovery. Rebman and his team work with patients and medical professionals to support informed healing and improved long-term outcomes.Media Contact:Return to Play Institute, LLCAttn: Media Relations5275 Edina Industrial Blvd, #210Edina, MN 55439Phone: 763-270-9330Email: info@returntoplayinstitute.com

