BEAR Receives $100,000 Chairman’s Gift from ExxonMobil to Support BEARing Gifts Holiday Program

BEAR's Board of Directors accepts $100,000 gift from ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods

I’m honored to present this year’s gift to a very deserving organization: BEAR. Every day, they champion the well-being of Houston’s most vulnerable youth.” — ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEAR (Be A Resource) is proud to announce a generous $100,000 Chairman’s Gift from ExxonMobil to support the 2025 BEARing Gifts program, which ensures children under the care of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services receive holiday gifts tailored just for them. For thousands of children experiencing abuse and neglect, BEARing Gifts is often the only holiday celebration they receive.“This gift from ExxonMobil makes an immediate and meaningful difference for the children we serve,” says Tammy Hetmaniak, Executive Director of BEAR. “BEARing Gifts is a reminder to children in CPS care that they are seen, valued, and deserving of joy. ExxonMobil’s support helps us honor every child’s wish list and ensures they experience compassion during a difficult time in their lives. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership.”The contribution marks the 20th annual ExxonMobil Chairman’s Gift, which is given during the holiday season in support of a deserving nonprofit organization.“For 20 years, we’ve made a special holiday contribution to a local charity,” says ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods. “I’m honored to present this year’s gift to a very deserving organization: BEAR. Every day, they champion the well-being of Houston’s most vulnerable youth. Their work is noble, it’s vital, and its changing lives for the better.”BEARing Gifts serves more than 29,000 children in the greater Houston area, providing personalized wish-list items such as toys, clothing, books, and essential items. ExxonMobil’s contribution will help BEAR meet this season’s growing needs, ensuring every child referred by CPS receives the joy, dignity, and comfort of a holiday gift chosen specifically for them.###ABOUT BEARBEAR is the only 501(c)(3) organization working with Harris County Resources for Children and Adults and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services that offers unique programs that provide not only the basic needs of children recently uprooted, but also supportive services that provide comfort, dignity, and celebration of successes that propel the child toward a successful future – for abused and neglected children. This partnership with the county and state is vital to BEAR’s success as an organization, allowing $0.85 of every dollar earned through fundraising efforts to go back to effectively operating four core programs. For the last 25 years, BEAR has been an important advocate for the most vulnerable population in Houston… its children. This advocacy is represented through the basic necessities provided for children in BEAR rooms year-round, the school supplies distributed each fall, the Christmas gifts wrapped and delivered each winter and in the canvas photos of adoptable children that are displayed year-round throughout venues in Houston. For more information about BEAR, visit bearesourcehouston.org.

