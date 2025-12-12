New Film Grants Support Productions Shooting in North Carolina in Late 2025

Raleigh, N.C.

Two television/streaming series and an independent feature-length film have been approved for North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grants. The productions, estimated to be creating more than 4,900 jobs in total, are expected to spend more than $113 million during their production windows, supporting North Carolina film crew professionals and small businesses servicing the productions across much of the state.

“We are excited to have these new productions in North Carolina creating 4,900 jobs for our state’s crew and film-friendly businesses,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina remains a top state for film, and these grants enable us to continue our strong tradition of TV and film production excellence.”

The latest film productions include:

Season 2 of television/streaming series “The Hunting Wives,” approved for an award of up to $15 million, with filming currently underway in and around Lake Norman and the Greater Charlotte metro area.

The first season of the new series “RJ Decker,” also currently underway, approved for an award of up to $11.6 million, with filming taking place in New Hanover County.

The independent thriller “Widow,” approved for an award of up to $1.8 million, recently completed filming in Davidson, Forsyth, Stokes, and Yadkin counties.

“Film production is all about jobs in North Carolina, and thanks to the work of the NC Film Office and the Department of Commerce, we’re supporting film jobs statewide,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “These productions bring direct economic benefits and also raise the state’s visibility among audiences, leading to increased tourist activity and visitor spending over time.”

In addition to the three awardees that are currently in production or just completed principal photography, the production “Merv,” which filmed in New Hanover County in 2024 and also received a North Carolina Film grant, debuted December 10 on Amazon’s Prime Video. The holiday feature joins other N.C.-filmed feature-length films currently available to audiences, such as “A Little Prayer,” “Christy,” and “Roofman,” as well as the N.C.-filmed streaming series “The Runarounds,” Season 3 of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “The Hunting Wives,” and “The Waterfront,” all released in 2025.

“North Carolina continues to be attractive for productions thanks in part to the state’s grant program and our renowned workforce and established infrastructure,” said North Carolina Film Office Director Guy Gaster. “These latest awardees are helping us close out 2025 strongly and giving us a head start on activity for 2026.”

The North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant is used to attract feature-length film and television/streaming productions that stimulate economic activity and create jobs in the state. Production companies receive no money up front and must meet direct in-state spending requirements to qualify for grant funds, which are paid out as a rebate following the completion of the project and a successful audit of the production’s spending. The program is administered by the North Carolina Department of Commerce and promoted by the North Carolina Film Office, part of Visit NC and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.

For more information, visit the North Carolina Film Office website.



