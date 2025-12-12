Thrive Wellness Clinic Expands DOT Physical and Holistic, Natural Health Services in Richmond, Indiana

RICHMOND, IN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thrive Wellness Clinic , located at 1821 W. Main Street in Richmond, has announced an expansion of its DOT (Department of Transportation) physical services and holistic, natural health offerings, aiming to better support commercial drivers and the broader Wayne County community. The clinic combines regulatory health services with an evidence-based, patient-centered approach to overall wellness.Certified medical examiner Tony Farley, NPC, listed on the 2016 FMCSA National Registry, leads the clinic’s DOT physical program. The expanded services provide commercial drivers with extended appointment availability, including walk-in options when possible. Patients are able to complete required evaluations while also addressing broader health considerations, including blood pressure management, nutrition, sleep, and lifestyle-related wellness factors.Beyond DOT physicals, Thrive Wellness Clinic offers a variety of holistic and natural healthcare services, including primary care, chronic disease management, nutrition counseling, and massage therapy. Flexible care options allow patients to access services in the clinic, via telehealth, or through concierge visits, depending on individual needs. The clinic’s philosophy emphasizes understanding root causes of health concerns and supporting patients with strategies to improve long-term wellness.Founded by Amy Farley, a pharmacist, and Tony Farley, a nurse practitioner, Thrive Wellness Clinic was created with a mission to combine traditional medicine with holistic and natural preventive care. The clinic emphasizes longer, more personalized patient visits, ensuring that individuals have time to discuss health goals, concerns, and strategies for sustainable wellness. The founders’ combined expertise informs a comprehensive model of care that prioritizes patient education, preventive health measures, and proactive management of chronic conditions.With its expanded DOT physical services and holistic, natural health offerings, Thrive Wellness Clinic is positioned to serve both commercial drivers and families in the Richmond area, providing essential healthcare services while promoting overall wellness. The clinic continues to support its community by offering accessible, patient-focused care that blends regulatory compliance with lifestyle-based strategies for long-term health.About Thrive Wellness ClinicThrive Wellness Clinic, located in Richmond, Indiana, provides patient-centered healthcare that blends traditional medicine with holistic and natural preventive care. Founded by pharmacist Amy Farley and nurse practitioner Tony Farley, the clinic emphasizes long-term wellness, root-cause health strategies, and personalized care. Services include primary care, chronic disease management, nutrition counseling, DOT and school/sports physicals, acute care, and massage therapy. Thrive Wellness Clinic is committed to empowering patients to improve overall health while meeting regulatory and community healthcare needs.Contact:Address: 1821 W. Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374Phone: (765) 200-8008Hours: Monday–Wednesday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Thursday 2 p.m.–5 p.m.; Friday 7 a.m.–4 p.m.

