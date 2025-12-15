California’s Lemon Law Filings Surge as New Data Shows Significant Growth in Consumer Defect Claims

California lemon law filings surge as new data shows rising defect claims and growing pressure on the state’s civil court system.

We’re seeing more consumers file claims when defects persist. It’s important for buyers to understand their protections when safety or reliability may be affected” — Michael Saeedian, Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new analysis by The Lemon Pros reveals substantial growth in California lemon law filings, reflecting a persistent increase in consumer concerns about defective cars across the state. The findings, based on publicly available court filing data and recent reporting from The Advocate, highlight a rising strain on the state’s civil court system as consumers continue to pursue remedies for faulty vehicles.According to The Advocate’s February 2025 review of state court statistics, lemon law lawsuits in California rose from approximately 15,000 in 2023 to more than 22,000 in 2024, placing California among the nation’s most active states for automotive defect litigation. These filings now represent a meaningful share of civil activity in several counties, including Los Angeles, where vehicle-related defect claims continue to grow each year.Updates to California’s Warranty FrameworkRecent changes to California’s Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, including updates implemented through AB 1755, introduce new procedural requirements for certain claims. These adjustments create a more layered process for many California consumers as the state refines its warranty enforcement mechanisms. Buyers in major cities may also seek legal guidance from a lemon law attorney to better understand how the updated requirements apply to their situation.The updated procedures also emphasize the importance of documenting repair attempts, response times, and communications with manufacturers. As these requirements evolve, consumers may encounter differences in how warranty claims are processed depending on the type of defect, repair history, or manufacturer response, adding further variability to the filing experience.New Consumer Protections Taking Effect in 2026Beginning October 1, 2026, California’s Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) Act will introduce a three-day return period for used cars priced at $50,000 or less. This policy offers additional flexibility for buyers who need more time to assess a purchase made through a dealership. Consumers evaluating defects in previously owned vehicles may also consult a lemon law attorney for used cars when determining how warranty rights apply.Lemon law claims often involve questions about repair history, warranty documentation, and a manufacturer’s opportunity to fix safety or drivability issues. Understanding these factors is important when evaluating whether a situation may qualify as a lemon law case under California’s warranty statutes.The “Most Wanted” Lemons: Top Brands with High Claim RatesPublic filing data indicates that certain manufacturers appear more frequently in California’s lemon law activity. Court trends have consistently reflected filings involving vehicles produced by General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Stellantis brands, Nissan, and Tesla, highlighting recurring concerns tied to a variety of models across multiple segments of the automotive market.About The Lemon ProsThe Lemon Pros is a California-based law firm focused on warranty disputes involving defective cars. The firm reviews repair histories, warranty documentation, and manufacturer responses to help consumers understand their available options under California law.

