Pacific Tusk Builders Announces Top Return-to-Office Trends Shaping 2026 and Beyond

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Tusk Builders, a leading general contracting firm out of the Orange County/Los Angeles area, today announced the biggest workplace trends and predictions they are anticipating for 2026. Five years post-pandemic, and companies across the nation are facing mounting pressure to bring employees back into the office. Return-to-office mandates have sparked interest amongst employers to reimagine what’s possible for the workplace, with many investing in upgrades they hope will increase employee retention, satisfaction, and productivity.

Pacific Tusk Builders, who have completed work on numerous high-profile projects for companies throughout Southern California and are the contractor of choice for upscale real estate developers, including The Irvine Company, have seen a huge surge in demand for office renovations as employers work to bring employees back on-site. Their portfolio includes work for major entertainment and media companies, including Nickelodeon, Paramount, IMAX, Microsoft, the Obama’s, USC, and more.

“2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for innovation in the workplace,” said Eric Prendergast, Co-Founder of Pacific Tusk Builders. “Companies are now investing more to create spaces that support employee well-being, creativity, and satisfaction, and we’re proud to help bring those visions to life.”

Some emerging trends in the workplace include:

- Live plant walls: The addition of living plant walls to improve indoor air quality and keep employees feeling focused and productive

- Wellness facilities: On-site gyms, shower rooms, and saunas allow employees to recharge and take care of their personal wellness at a time that works in their day

- Rec rooms: Open work spaces that include game rooms, golf-simulators, and other recreational activities have become more popular as a way to destress during the workday

- Gourmet food and private chefs: Cafe-style lounges with elevated food options, including on-site chefs, designed to encourage balance and connection by offering comfortable spaces to boost team engagement and collaboration

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen a huge push from companies looking to reimagine workspaces across the board,” said David Goldberg, Co-Founder of Pacific Tusk Builders. “The working landscape is evolving, and forward-thinking companies are prioritizing a more people-first approach to office design.”

These trends come at a critical time. A recent statistic from Founder Reports cited that “64% of remote workers would quit or start looking for a new job if their employer stopped allowing remote or hybrid work.” With 2026 just around the corner, Pacific Tusk Builders predicts more and more companies will work to avoid this fallout and start incorporating these trends as a way of acknowledging the emotional and cultural shifts that have taken place over the past five years.

About Pacific Tusk Builders

Pacific Tusk Builders is a respected Orange County/Los Angeles-based general contracting firm who specializes in commercial construction projects. Known for their portfolio of high-profile builds, the company aims to deliver top-tier modern, functional, and beautiful workspaces, offices, studios, and more. Notable clients include household names like Nickelodeon, the Obamas, USC, IMAX, Paramount, The Irvine Company, and more. For more information visit https://pacifictusk.com/ and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.



