Good Karma KaraCreations Unveils Founder’s Manifesto and Declaration of Interdependence on Belonging and Community

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Karma KaraCreations (GKK2), the creative-impact studio built from the origins of Good Karma Karaoke’s 250-hour worldwide karaoke marathon, today released its Founder’s Manifesto and outlined a bold 2026 vision centered on courage, connection, and creative belonging.The Manifesto articulates the leadership philosophy of Co-founder Debbie Chang, whose experience shepherding a global community through a 10-day virtual karaoke marathon during the pandemic revealed the deep human need for creative expression, psychological safety, and communal resilience. The values forged during that marathon now form the blueprint for GKK2’s next chapter.“A Movement Rooted in Belonging”“The Founder’s Manifesto is not a statement of ideals — it’s a commitment to the kind of world we are building,” said Debbie Chang, Founder and CEO of GKK2.“A world where courage is practiced, not performed. Where creativity becomes a pathway to healing. Where community isn’t accidental — it is intentionally created, nurtured, and protected.”The Manifesto frames GKK2’s work as the evolution of a simple truth uncovered during the 250-hour marathon: people are transformed when they are seen, heard, and allowed to express themselves fully.“When I lost a dear friend last month, it sharpened something I already knew,” Chang said. “Belonging is not optional. Our Declaration of Interdependence exists to counter the isolation, shame, and other distortions the world reflects back to so many of us — distortions that steal time we could be spending in real connection with one another.”National Recognition for LGBTQ+ InnovationIn November, Good Karma KaraCreations was selected by StartOut as one of only six companies chosen to pitch at the 2025 StartOut Demo Day in San Francisco — an event showcasing “the future of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurship.”“Being chosen for StartOut Demo Day affirmed that what we are building sits at the intersection of courage, connection, and innovation,” Chang said.“It was an honor to stand beside brilliant LGBTQ+ founders who are redefining what entrepreneurship can look like when it centers humanity.”Three Pillars of GKK2’s 2025 Vision1. Creative CouragePrograms designed to help individuals access bravery through creative expression — whether through singing, storytelling, digital performance, or immersive experiences.2. Community InfrastructureBuilding intentional spaces, both virtual and physical, where belonging, psychological safety, and identity exploration are supported and celebrated.3. Experiential TransformationExpanding GKK2’s signature offerings — including Magic Mic Unleashed retreats, a new Virtually Inside-OUT Club, and Good Karma Kruisin’ — to create transformative journeys rooted in joy, kindness, and shared humanity.A Philosophy Informed by the Round PenThe Founder’s Manifesto draws inspiration from Debbie Chang’s leadership framework shaped through equine-assisted learning. It emphasizes presence, clarity, boundaries, and relational trust — the same principles that allowed the 250-hour karaoke community to thrive.“The future belongs to organizations that lead with emotional intelligence and value repair,” Chang added.“Our goal in 2026 is to operationalize those principles into scalable experiences that help people reclaim courage and community in their own lives.”Looking AheadGKK2 will continue driving innovation at the intersection of creativity, wellness, and social impact. Upcoming 2026 milestones include:- Launch of Magic Mic Unleashed immersive retreats- Expansion of the Virtually Inside-OUT Club for queer and marginalized performers- Good Karma Kruisin’ – The Route 66 Edition, a purpose-driven cross-country kindness road trip- New partnerships in the mental-health, arts, and community-building sectors- Continued development of the 250-hour marathon documentary in partnership with Good Karma Karaoke (GKK1)About Good Karma KaraCreations (GKK2)Good Karma KaraCreations is a creative-impact studio dedicated to fostering courage, connection, and community through transformative experiences. From immersive retreats to digital spaces to purpose-driven travel, GKK2 designs environments that help people express themselves more fully and belong more deeply. Its work builds upon the global community born from a 250-hour online karaoke marathon in 2022.Media ContactGood Karma KaraCreationspress@gkkaracreate.com

