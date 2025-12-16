New Force Construction Launches Short term rental & Mini-Resort Development Division for Florida rental market

Radio presentation Backyard with high end amenities Representatives on the field

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Force Construction Launches Specialized STR & Mini-Resort Development Division to Serve Florida’s Rapidly Expanding Short-Term Rental MarketBradenton, FL – 2025. New Force Construction, one of Florida’s fastest-growing development and construction firms, has officially announced the launch of its new Specialized Short-Term Rental (STR) & Mini-Resort Development Division. This strategic expansion positions the company at the forefront of the booming short-term rental economy, meeting surging investor demand for properties that operate more like hospitality assets than traditional homes.Over the past several years, the Gulf Coast region—spanning Bradenton, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and surrounding high-growth corridors—has experienced a significant rise in STR investment. As guest expectations and platform competition have intensified, the market has shifted from simple renovations to fully engineered, experience-driven spaces designed to compete directly with boutique hotels. New Force Construction’s newly launched division was created precisely to meet that demand.According to Julio Brito, CEO & Founder of New Force Construction, investors today are seeking more than surface-level upgrades. “The STR market has evolved beyond cosmetic remodels. Investors want a complete business—one that is intentionally designed, engineered, and built to perform,” Brito said. “Our new division delivers a comprehensive, coordinated system for developing STRs and mini-resorts that stand out, generate premium revenue, and operate efficiently from day one.”A Fully Integrated, All-In-House Development ModelThe STR & Mini-Resort Division was built around a principle that has guided New Force Construction since its founding: integration creates better outcomes. Rather than relying on multiple vendors—often a source of delays, misalignment, and added cost—the company consolidated the entire development pipeline under one unified structure.The new division offers a turnkey service suite that includes:- Architectural and conceptual design- Structural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering- Revenue strategy and STR consulting- Full-service interior and exterior construction- Resort-level amenities such as pickleball and sport courts, mini-golf installations, fire features, cabanas, pergolas, and outdoor entertainment zones- Pool design and construction, hardscape, lighting, and landscaping- Premium interiors, custom finishes, and turnkey staging- Optimization, setup, and launch for Airbnb, VRBO, and other hospitality platformsThis model not only streamlines development but also ensures that every component—from the first sketch to the final staging—supports the investor’s revenue goals.“Our mission is to simplify the process for investors while elevating the end product,” Brito explained. “By handling everything internally, we eliminate the typical friction points that slow projects down, reduce risk, and ensure a cohesive vision from design to construction.”A Strategic Expansion Across the Gulf CoastNew Force Construction has been expanding steadily across key Florida markets since its inception. The company has completed numerous residential, commercial investment, and hospitality-focused projects in Bradenton, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, and nearby regions—markets that continue to attract domestic and international investors due to strong tourism and sustained population growth.Each project the company has delivered reinforces its emphasis on:- Modern, high-impact architectural design- STR-driven layouts tailored for guest flow and functionality- Amenities that differentiate properties in highly competitive markets- Durable, elevated materials and finishes selected for longevity and guest appealThis approach has helped New Force Construction establish itself as a preferred development partner for investors targeting STR-heavy zip codes, high-density tourist corridors, and areas showing strong year-round rental potential.A Market Ready for Hospitality-Engineered STR AssetsThe rise of the short-term rental market in Florida—and across the U.S.—has created a new category of real estate investment: residential properties designed and built with the operational intent of hospitality assets. These properties are engineered to achieve higher occupancy, command premium nightly rates, and deliver a guest experience that supports repeat stays.New Force Construction identified this trend early and began adapting its construction models to support STR-specific needs, including:- Optimized bedroom-to-bathroom ratios- Multi-purpose entertainment zones- Outdoor living spaces designed for social media impact- Noise-mitigation and privacy strategies- Smart home integrations and automation- Storage and maintenance areas tailored for turnover efficiencyThis new division formalizes that evolution into a specialized, investor-oriented operating unit.Key Differentiators for STR InvestorsWhat sets New Force’s model apart is the company’s precise focus on designing STRs that function like operational businesses. Every decision—from layout to lighting—is evaluated through the lens of profitability, guest satisfaction, and ease of management.The company cites five core differentiators as the foundation of its new division:1. Complete In-House Integration: All architecture, engineering, construction, and amenities developed by one coordinated team.2. Faster Build Timelines: Streamlined operations eliminate gaps and reduce scheduling inefficiencies.3. Revenue-Driven Design: Every space is engineered to maximize occupancy, enhance guest experience, and increase nightly rates.4. Resort-Level Features: Amenities typically seen in boutique hotels give properties a competitive advantage.5. Proven Track Record: Four years delivering modern, high-impact projects across multiple Florida submarkets.Brito adds, “To succeed today, STR properties must operate as real businesses. That means aligning design, engineering, and functionality with revenue goals. Our team builds with that level of precision.”Upcoming Releases and Next-Generation STR ConceptsAs part of the launch, New Force Construction confirmed that several next-generation STR and mini-resort projects are currently under development and will be released in phases over the coming weeks. These upcoming properties feature cutting-edge design concepts, expanded outdoor entertainment areas, flexible group-accommodation layouts, and premium amenities tailored for Airbnb and VRBO performance.Investors can expect projects that align with the company’s integrated philosophy while introducing new innovations in hospitality-oriented residential design.About New Force ConstructionHeadquartered on Florida’s Gulf Coast, New Force Construction is a full-service development and construction firm specializing in new builds, engineering, remodels, resort-style amenities, and now, STR and mini-resort development. With a commitment to innovation, execution, and investor-focused design, the company continues to shape the next era of short-term rental development in Florida.

