CanAm Bookkeeping Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

NEWNAN, GA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CanAm Bookkeeping, LLC has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, recognizing the company for its exceptional service to small businesses across the United States and Canada. Specializing in bookkeeping, payroll management, financial statement preparation, and business consulting, CanAm helps owners focus on growth by keeping their finances organized and accurate. This award highlights the impact the company has made in supporting small business success and fostering financial clarity.Founded and led by Bev Ottone, a finance professional with over 30 years of experience spanning hospitality and corporate finance, CanAm Bookkeeping combines deep expertise with a virtual model that allows them to serve clients anywhere in the United States and Canada. From managing bank feeds and reconciling statements to payroll processing, historical clean-up, and training in QuickBooks Online and Gusto, the company tailors its services to meet the unique needs of each client. Their approach ensures that small business owners, from startups to multi-million-dollar operations, receive precise financial guidance without the stress often associated with bookkeeping.“Receiving the Best of Georgia Award is a tremendous honor,” says Bev Ottone. “This recognition reflects not only the hard work of our team but also the trust our clients place in us every day. Helping small businesses manage their finances so they can thrive is why we do what we do.”The award underscores CanAm Bookkeeping’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable, high-quality financial services to their clients. By combining experience, precision, and a client-focused approach, CanAm Bookkeeping continues to help business owners succeed, grow with confidence, and focus on what matters most.For more information click here

