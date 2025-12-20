Accent Roofing Service Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award for Excellence in Roofing and Customer Care

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accent Roofing Service, a family-owned leader in residential roofing across North Georgia, has been awarded the 2025 Best of Georgia Award, marking yet another year of recognition for a company built on transparency, craftsmanship, and genuine customer care. For homeowners who know the panic of a 2 a.m. drip or the uncertainty of a surprise roof issue, this honor underscores why Accent Roofing Service has become one of the region’s most trusted names.With more than 35 years in business, Accent Roofing Service has earned a reputation for making roofing straightforward, not stressful. Their team walks homeowners through every concern, inspection detail, and budget option with clear communication and an honesty that stands out in the industry. From their comprehensive evaluations to their commitment to repairing roofs whenever possible, they continue to show that doing what’s right is more than a slogan, it’s how they operate.“Our goal has always been simple: take care of people the way we’d want to be taken care of,” said Phillip Scribbins, president of Accent Roofing Service. “This award means a great deal because it comes from the homeowners who trust us with their most important investment. We don’t take that lightly, and it motivates us to raise the bar even higher.”Accent Roofing Service’s credentials place them among the top 1% of roofing contractors in North America, including GAF Master Elite certification and membership in the GAF President’s Club. Their materials are designed for Georgia’s unpredictable weather, their workmanship is backed by a Lifetime Warranty, and their Triple Zero financing—$0 down, 0 payments, 0% interest for 18 months—helps make essential home protection accessible.With their 2025 Best of Georgia Award in hand, Accent Roofing Service is looking ahead. Their priority remains the same: to safeguard homes, serve their community, and deliver the consistent quality that has made “We’re on top of it” less of a tagline and more of a track record.For more information click here

