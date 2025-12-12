The Republican Recap: Week of December 8, 2025

Here’s a recap of what Republicans achieved on the House Floor this week: Improving Servicemember Quality of Life and Modernizing Defense Acquisition ✅ This week, House Republicans passed legislation to implement President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda and restore our fighting force to greatness, codifying all or parts of 15 of President Trump’s Executive Orders and over 30 legislative provisions requested by the Administration. The FY26 NDAA focuses on reforming our broken acquisition system, which is slow, inefficient, and doesn’t meet the needs of our warfighters. It includes critical reforms proposed in the SPEED Act such as reducing burdensome red tape to streamline the delivery and development of new capabilities that our warfighters desperately need. It establishes the BOOST program to align promising technologies with operational needs, removes regulatory burdens, and speeds up the requirements process for defense acquisition.



To ensure our warfighters are supported, the legislation includes a 3.8 percent pay raise for all servicemembers, widens access to health care and childcare, and improves servicemember housing. Additionally, the bill works to counter adversaries such as the Chinese Communist Party and enhance U.S. posture in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthen nuclear deterrence and missile defense, and fund Trump priorities such as the Golden Dome, F-47, autonomous systems, and new warships. The bill also fully funds the deployment of troops to the border and authorizes over $1 billion to combat drug traffickers. While investing in innovation and streamlining development to ensure our fighting force remains the strongest in the world, the FY26 NDAA also cuts woke programs to keep our Armed Forces focused on their core mission: keeping our nation safe. Our legislation cuts DEI programs, restores meritocracy, ends ‘Green New Scam’ initiatives, and saves taxpayers nearly $20 billion. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers' legislation, H. Amdt. to S. 1071, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, strengthens our national defense and the lethality of our fighting force by reforming defense acquisition, improving servicemember quality of life, investing in top defense priorities such as the Golden Dome, securing our border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, supporting our allies, and cutting wasteful spending and radical Left initiatives from our military. “As we face the most complex security environment since World War II, the FY26 NDAA delivers on President Trump’s Peace Through Strength agenda and ensures our warfighters are the most ready, lethal, and capable force in the world. At the core of this bill is a fundamental overhaul of the Pentagon’s broken acquisition system. The FY26 NDAA cuts red tape and focuses defense acquisition on one mission: getting our warfighters the capabilities they need, when they need them,” said Chairman Rogers. “This is a strong, bipartisan bill that supports our servicemembers and their families, revitalizes our defense industrial base, and sends a clear message to our adversaries. I urge the Senate to quickly pass the FY26 NDAA so President Trump can sign it and we can begin implementing his agenda.” What Members Said: “This year, the NDAA placed an extraordinary emphasis on overhauling the acquisition process, shifting focus from compliance to quickly fielding new capabilities at speed and scale. It slashes red tape by creating new requirements processes to enable the Pentagon to actively seek existing technology solutions from industry, rather than prescribing overly exquisite gold plated systems with burdensome requirements. This year's bill also fully funds the President's request for counter drone systems, improves force protection for drones at home and abroad, and codifies the joint interagency Task Force 401 responsible for coordinating all Department efforts to counter drones now and in the future,” said Rep. Rob Wittman. “This bill is a product of a long and thoughtful, deliberative process aimed at rapidly arming our American war fighters with the most innovative and productive technology available. It delivers on this in an astounding fashion.”



Rep. Jen Kiggans emphasized that the FY26 NDAA strengthens America's warfighting capability, restores readiness, and continues real quality-of-life improvements for the men and women who serve.

Reforming the CWA to Streamline Permitting ✅ The Clean Water Act (CWA) is the main law overseeing the water quality of U.S. surface waters. It was intended to “restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation's waters.” For the last several years, however, the CWA has been abused by radical leftist activists, government bureaucrats, and others to delay permitting and hinder domestic energy products for their ‘Green New Scam’ political agenda. Additionally, CWA permitting processes have become increasingly confusing and costly, preventing economic growth. The CWA was meant to protect communities and water quality – not handicap America’s energy sector and block critical infrastructure with costly and unpredictable permitting delays. House Republicans are taking on this harmful CWA bureaucracy by passing a comprehensive package of 15 bills that include targeted, common-sense reforms to cut burdensome red tape, streamline the permitting process, and enhance regulatory certainty. This legislation supports domestic energy producers, the agriculture sector, home and road builders, small businesses, and water utilities by allowing them to operate with regulatory efficiency and increased transparency by restoring CWA to its intended scope while protecting and promoting clean water. H.R. 3898, the Promoting Efficient Review for Modern Infrastructure Today (PERMIT) Act, sponsored by Rep. Mike Collins, contains 15 bills to amend the Clean Water Act by enacting targeted reforms that will improve the permitting process for permit seekers and holders by speeding up the permit issuance process, reducing burdensome and irrational requirements, and providing regulatory clarity for permitting agencies. “The PERMIT Act delivers much-needed reform to the Clean Water Act that will overhaul permitting processes and reduce burdens on permit seekers. As we enter a new era with a renewed focus on domestic energy production and growth, this legislation delivers the tools that our country needs to build faster, smarter, and safer,” said Rep. Collins. “When I was appointed as Chairman of the Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee, I put myself on a mission to make our government more efficient and productive for the American people. With Chairman Graves’ leadership, and all members who introduced proposals, I am proud to say that we are doing just that with the PERMIT Act.” What Members Said:

Ensuring Energy Reliability and Affordability ✅ Electricity demand in the United States is increasing rapidly due to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and the data centers that power it, domestic manufacturing, and electrification of sectors across the economy. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) projects peak demand will grow by 151 GW by 2034. However, while demand has been rising, so have premature retirements of crucial baseload power plants due to Democrats’ overly burdensome federal environmental regulations and energy policies implemented over the last several years. NERC reports that around 115 GW of thermal generation has announced to retire by 2034, reducing our electricity generating capabilities at a time when we need it most and further threatening our nation’s supply of reliable energy. Many Democrat-led states have pushed for wind or solar energy by imposing “green” standards that shut down baseload power plants, despite wind and solar lacking the reliability, consistency, voltage, and frequency support needed to keep the lights on when we need it most. A lack of energy and energy reliability leads to higher costs for American households. This week, House Republicans passed legislation to make sure states are planning electric generation facilities in a way that increases reliability and affordability of energy for hardworking Americans. Rep. Gabe Evans' legislation, H.R. 3628, the State Planning for Reliability & Affordability Act, amends the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978 to create a new federal standard for state regulatory authorities to consider requirements for utilities to have reliable and sufficient generation from dispatchable energy sources as part of their resource plans over a 10-year period. “For years Colorado’s ruling Democrats have pushed out-of-touch policies and burdensome regulations that have led to skyrocketing energy bills for hard-working families across the state. This legislation puts Coloradans first by holding state regulatory entities like Colorado Public Utilities Commission accountable through new federal standards, to ensure they are focused on considering energy reliability and affordability. I’m proud to lead the charge on legislation that lowers costs and strengthens our energy future,” said Rep. Evans. What Members Said:

Enhancing and Streamlining the Pipeline Review Process ✅ Currently, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) acts as the lead agency in coordinating environmental reviews and federal authorizations for natural gas pipelines that cross state lines. Thanks to confusing and inefficient review processes and a lack of coordination amongst agencies, pipeline infrastructure approvals have been delayed, resulting in insufficient infrastructure to transport natural gas which makes the electric grid less reliable and increases utility prices for home heating and cooking. FERC requires state water quality certifications to issue authorizations to build and operate natural gas pipelines. Some radical activist states have taken advantage of this requirement to block interstate pipelines, catering to extreme environmentalists instead of delivering economic benefits and energy security to hardworking Americans. Many natural gas pipelines that could have transported billions of cubic feet of natural gas and strengthened energy reliability have been cancelled in recent years because of bureaucratic burdens and permitting delays, putting the energy needs of millions of Americans at risk. House Republicans passed legislation to expand and modernize America’s natural gas pipeline infrastructure by increasing communication between agencies and streamlining natural gas pipeline reviews and approvals so Americans can access the energy they need. Rep. Richard Hudson’s legislation, H.R. 3668, the Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act, bolsters FERC’s role as lead agency in the natural gas pipeline review process, empowering them to oversee participating federal and state agencies through schedules, simultaneous reviews, and dispute resolutions while also streamlining the permitting process by absorbing the water quality certification into FERC’s existing National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) review, keeping environmental protections in place while accelerating approval times. “Delays in the construction of new natural gas pipelines drive up energy prices,” said Rep. Hudson. “My bill makes long overdue modernizations to the permitting process by streamlining the regulatory authority of FERC. This makes sure the environment is protected, but no single state can arbitrarily block the construction of new pipelines.” What Members Said: “Due to unclear review processes and a lack of coordination amongst government agencies, pipeline infrastructure approvals in this country have been significantly delayed in many cases, often resulting in insufficient infrastructure to transport our clean natural gas. The result is an electric grid that is less reliable and increased utility prices for hardworking Americans. While natural gas demand is expected to reach an all-time high, accounting for more than 40% of electric generation in the U.S. next year, this is clearly a pressing issue that must be addressed immediately,” said Rep. Rick Allen. “H.R. 3668 is the answer. This legislation bolsters FERC's role as the lead agency in a natural gas pipeline review process, empowering them to oversee communication between agencies and streamlined pipeline reviews and approvals so Americans can access the energy they need on a daily basis. The buildout of interstate natural gas pipeline infrastructure is essential to ensuring domestic energy can be transported efficiently and meeting growing electricity demands. H.R. 3668 should be an easy yes vote for members on both sides of the aisle.”

Bolstering America’s Electric Supply Chain ✅ America’s bulk power system – often referred to as one of the most complex and advanced machines ever built – consists of vast networks of generating facilities, high voltage transmission lines, distribution facilities, and essential infrastructure, providing a reliable supply of electricity for all Americans. Electricity supports the entire U.S. economy and demand is increasing with the rapid growth of industries like artificial intelligence. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) projects demand to grow by 151 GW by 2034, while in the same period as much as 115 GW of thermal generation has announced to retire. In order to ensure we meet the growing demand, it is critical we constantly assess the bulk power system and work to address threats, disruptions, supply chain constraints, and any other weakness that could risk our ability to keep the lights on. Specifically, supply chain disruptions for essential grid components could hinder critical generation and transmission development. Currently, America relies on imports for 31 out of 35 critical minerals necessary for our defense and economy. Americans’ safety and our economy depend on reliable energy and electricity. As historic levels of demand lead us closer to an energy crisis, we must do all we can to ensure we have reliable, safe access to electricity and don’t over-rely on other countries for our energy needs. House Republicans passed legislation to ensure the Department of Energy (DOE) proactively monitors, identifies, and mitigates supply chain risks that could undermine grid reliability and energy affordability for hardworking Americans. Rep. Bob Latta’s legislation, H.R. 3638, the Electric Supply Chain Act, instructs the Department of Energy to hold periodic assessments of the electric generation, transmission infrastructure, and grid supply chain and consult stakeholders across the industry to produce recommendations for addressing reliability issues. “Energy security is national security, and this bill brings us one step closer to unleashing American energy dominance. The Electric Supply Chain Act will strengthen the reliability of our electric grid, expand domestic energy production, and ensure we can power the artificial intelligence data centers of the future. Together, these efforts reinforce American-led energy production and security across the board. I’m grateful to my House colleagues for supporting this bill, and I urge the Senate to act on this critical legislation,” said Rep. Latta. What Members Said: “It is no secret that we find ourselves in the middle of an electric reliability crisis that is threatening the integrity of our bulk power systems and affordability crisis that burdens households with higher energy bills. Unfortunately, four years of the Biden-Harris Administration and excessive litigation, permitting delays, and far-left regulatory decisions to attack baseload power sources in favor of expensive and unreliable wind and solar have handicapped the ability of our bulk power systems to respond to growing demands for energy,” said Chairman Brett Guthrie. “Our electric grid is an essential tool for national and economic security of our nation. Simply put, we need to work with the Trump Administration to make it easier to build in our country so that free market investment for the electric supply chain flow into communities across the country, driving economic growth and creating good-paying jobs for households. That's why the Electric Supply Chain Act will ensure that our federal government remains in a proactive posture to assess, identify, and address any challenges to our supply chain grid for grid components.”



Cutting Red Tape and Expanding Opportunities for Investors ✅ Currently, SEC rules for investing in private markets are outdated and focus on wealth instead of financial knowledge, unfairly blocking average Americans from investing in promising startups. Additionally, most venture funding goes to cities on America's coasts, while entrepreneurs from the Midwest, South, and rural areas are overlooked. Over the last several years, public markets have shrunk, with the number of American public companies dropping from 8,800 in 1997 to less than 4,000 today. This drop costs American jobs and reduces investment opportunities for retirement savers. This week, House Republicans passed a package of more than 20 bipartisan bills focused on capital formation to cut federal red tape, lower the cost of being a public company, create more opportunities for Americans to invest in and build long-term net worth through the markets, and empower small businesses by reducing regulatory burdens on businesses and investors and incentivizing companies in the U.S. to go public.



The INVEST Act includes legislation to expand access to capital by raising the cap on specific venture-capital funds from $10 million to $50 million and increasing the number of investors they can have from 250 to 500, as well as legislation to expand investment opportunities by allowing anyone who passes a knowledge test to become an accredited investor. Additionally, it includes legislation to establish a Senior Investor Taskforce within the SEC to safeguard elderly Americans from exploitation and broaden investment choices available to retirement savers. Our legislation also makes it easier for companies to go public by reducing regulatory burdens for emerging firms and increasing streamlined registration to an additional 400 companies. H.R. 3383, the INVEST Act, introduced by Rep. Ann Wagner, consists of 22 bipartisan bills to increase access to capital for small businesses, expand opportunities for investors, and bolster our public markets, maintaining investor protections while increasing exposure to private markets. “I work every day to ensure that Americans across the nation, especially in our heartland, can better save for their future, build, and innovate. As Chair of the Capital Markets Subcommittee, I have worked with all of my colleagues to craft vital policies that strengthen our markets so they can continue to be the strongest in the world and support Main Street investors who are saving for important goals like home ownership, a child’s education, or their own retirement. The INVEST Act will supercharge our economy, provide stability for investors, and help small business owners grow and create jobs in communities around the nation,” said Rep. Wagner. “For too long, capital has been concentrated largely in the coastal regions, leaving out critical regions like the great Midwest. The INVEST Act will alleviate that imbalance and support growth in our neighborhoods in Missouri and beyond. It will invest in our community, in our jobs, and in our future. I thank my colleagues for their strong support of my legislation and look forward to the Senate quickly taking action.” What Members Said: