Lifetime Roofing & Renovation Expands Commercial Division with New ‘Cool Roof’ Energy-Saving Systems for Bay Area
"A recent project by Lifetime Roofing & Renovation in San Francisco. This newly installed 'Cool Roof' system features a highly reflective surface designed to repel UV rays, meeting California's Title 24 energy standards
Lifetime Roofing & Renovation Expands Commercial Division with New "Cool Roof"
As California moves toward its net-zero energy goals, the 2025 iteration of the Building Energy Efficiency Standards has placed renewed pressure on commercial property owners to adopt "Cool Roof" technology.
"Commercial roofing in the Bay Area has evolved beyond simple waterproofing; it is now about thermal performance and regulatory compliance," said Greg P, President at Lifetime Roofing & Renovation. "We find that many building owners don't realize a dark roof is essentially a radiator in the summer. By switching to a reflective cool roof system, we aren't just stopping leaks; we are permanently lowering the building's cooling load."
The expanded commercial division offers specialized installation of Cool Roof Rating Council (CRRC) certified membranes. Unlike traditional dark tar-and-gravel roofs which absorb heat, these modern reflective systems are critical for the Bay Area's large-format industrial and multi-unit buildings.
Key capabilities of the expanded division include:
Title 24 Compliance Retrofitting: Bringing older buildings up to 2025 code requirements during re-roofing projects.
Seamless Solar Prep: Installing commercial-grade membranes compatible with future solar panel mounts—preventing common leaks associated with solar retrofits.
Leak-Free Guarantee: Utilizing heat-welded seams and advanced flashing techniques to withstand Silicon Valley's "atmospheric river" storm seasons.
Recent Project Highlight: San Francisco Energy Retrofit Demonstrating these new capabilities, Lifetime Roofing & Renovation recently completed a comprehensive cool-roof retrofit at a multi-story property on Meade Ave in San Francisco.
The project involved the complete removal of an aging, heat-absorbing built-up roof system. The team replaced it with a highly reflective, Title-24 compliant white "Cool Roof" system. The retrofit included complex detailing around skylights and parapet walls, resulting in a watertight, energy-efficient envelope that significantly reduces the building's thermal intake on hot days.
About Lifetime Roofing & Renovation: Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Lifetime Roofing & Renovation is a premier provider of residential and commercial roofing services. Specializing in sustainable home renovation, fire-resistant roofing, and energy-efficient commercial systems, the company serves the entire Santa Clara County and Bay Area region.
Gina
Lifetime Roofing & Renovation, Inc.
+1 408-685-2177
support@lifetimeroofingrenovation.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.