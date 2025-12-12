SILK THE RICH Releases Special-Edition Hair Brush for BLACKPINK’s Tokyo Dome Tour

CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SILK THE RICH, a Japanese premium haircare brand rooted in silk science and modern beauty innovation, announced the release of a special-edition hair brush created exclusively for BLACKPINK’s WORLD TOUR in Tokyo.

Designed to celebrate BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated Tokyo Dome performances, the limited item was distributed to select fans in Japan. The brush incorporates tour-inspired design elements while reflecting SILK THE RICH’s philosophy of combining traditional Japanese craftsmanship with advanced silk protein technology.



🌸 Expanding Japanese Beauty Culture Through Global Pop Entertainment

SILK THE RICH aims to redefine the presence of Japanese beauty on the global stage by collaborating with cultural movements and entertainment experiences that influence younger generations worldwide.

The brand’s work for BLACKPINK’s Tokyo tour represents this mission:

bringing Japan’s long-standing silk tradition into the heart of global pop culture.

While selling in 189 countries world wide, SILK THE RICH has gained recognition for:

- Its patented “liquid silk” technology

- High-performance sericin & fibroin formulations

- Minimalist, modern Japanese design

- Early adoption by creators and stylists in Asia and North America

This special-edition item symbolizes SILK THE RICH’s vision of connecting Japanese heritage with global audiences through beauty, creativity, and culture.



🧴About SILK THE RICH:

SILK THE RICH is a Japanese premium haircare brand specializing in silk-based formulations that restore shine, moisture, and strength to the hair.

Available through retail partners, Amazon, and TikTok Shop, the brand continues expanding internationally, emphasizing Japanese craftsmanship, science-backed formulations, and cultural collaborations.

*Details in this release are based on publicly available information related to activities conducted in Japan.

