Suzanne Giesemann Announces Awakening Through Stillness: A Global Meditation Experience for World Meditation Day

World Meditation Day encourages a global pause for reflection and stillness. On Dec. 21, best-selling author and spiritual teacher Suzanne Giesemann hosts a synchronized moment of meditation worldwide.

December 21, 2025 – 12:00 PM Noon EST | Free, Live, Global Online Event

In a loud world, Awakening Through Stillness invites presence. Meditation is more than relaxation. It strengthens mind, body, and spirit. When we practice, clarity returns, and ripples go beyond us.” — Suzanne Giesemann

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned spiritual teacher, evidential medium, award-winning documentarian, and bestselling author Suzanne Giesemann will lead Awakening Through Stillness: A Global Meditation Experience on World Meditation Day, December 21, 2025.The 60-minute live event—simulcast on Suzanne’s YouTube channel and Facebook page—invites people around the world to come together in a shared moment of stillness, reflection, and inner peace. Giesemann will be joined by special guest Marci Shimoff, #1 New York Times bestselling author and transformational teacher.World Meditation Day, officially recognized by the United Nations and aligned with the winter solstice, is a global call to pause and reconnect with the quiet place within. As the UN resolution affirms, the intention is to raise awareness about the mental, emotional, and physical benefits of meditation while honoring it as a universal tool for well-being.“At a time when the world feels louder, faster, and more overwhelming than ever, Awakening Through Stillness is an invitation to return to presence,” says Giesemann. “Stillness isn’t about escaping life—it’s about becoming fully alive within it. When we gather in quiet together, the noise softens, clarity returns, and our shared humanity comes forward.”Designed as a gentle reset during the busiest season of the year, the event encourages mindful reflection, deeper connection, and a return to inner balance—reminding participants that even a few minutes of quiet can shift how they move through the world. Through guided meditation, simple practices, and heartfelt reflection, Giesemann will offer tools that anyone—whether new to meditation or seasoned in their practice—can use to cultivate peace amid chaos.“Meditation is more than relaxation,” Giesemann adds. “It strengthens our emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being. And when we do it together, the ripple effect extends far beyond any one individual.”Event DetailsWhat: Awakening Through Stillness: A Global Meditation ExperienceWho: Suzanne Giesemann with special guest Marci ShimoffWhen: December 21, 2025Time: 12:00 PM Noon ESTFormat: Free, 60-minute live global syncWhere: Simulcast live on Suzanne's YouTube channel and Facebook page; replay available on YouTubeHow to JoinParticipants can access the event on Suzanne’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Additional details, updates, and registration information can be found at SuzanneGiesemann.com and through Giesemann’s email newsletter.For more information about Awakening Through Stillness, Suzanne Giesemann, or to schedule an interview, please contact Ellen R. Werther at 917 403 3383.

