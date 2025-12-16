Suzanne Giesemann Announces Awakening Through Stillness: A Global Meditation Experience for World Meditation Day
December 21, 2025 – 12:00 PM Noon EST | Free, Live, Global Online Event
The 60-minute live event—simulcast on Suzanne’s YouTube channel and Facebook page—invites people around the world to come together in a shared moment of stillness, reflection, and inner peace. Giesemann will be joined by special guest Marci Shimoff, #1 New York Times bestselling author and transformational teacher.
World Meditation Day, officially recognized by the United Nations and aligned with the winter solstice, is a global call to pause and reconnect with the quiet place within. As the UN resolution affirms, the intention is to raise awareness about the mental, emotional, and physical benefits of meditation while honoring it as a universal tool for well-being.
“At a time when the world feels louder, faster, and more overwhelming than ever, Awakening Through Stillness is an invitation to return to presence,” says Giesemann. “Stillness isn’t about escaping life—it’s about becoming fully alive within it. When we gather in quiet together, the noise softens, clarity returns, and our shared humanity comes forward.”
Designed as a gentle reset during the busiest season of the year, the event encourages mindful reflection, deeper connection, and a return to inner balance—reminding participants that even a few minutes of quiet can shift how they move through the world. Through guided meditation, simple practices, and heartfelt reflection, Giesemann will offer tools that anyone—whether new to meditation or seasoned in their practice—can use to cultivate peace amid chaos.
“Meditation is more than relaxation,” Giesemann adds. “It strengthens our emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being. And when we do it together, the ripple effect extends far beyond any one individual.”
Event Details
What: Awakening Through Stillness: A Global Meditation Experience
Who: Suzanne Giesemann with special guest Marci Shimoff
When: December 21, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM Noon EST
Format: Free, 60-minute live global sync
Where: Simulcast live on Suzanne's YouTube channel and Facebook page; replay available on YouTube
How to Join
Participants can access the event on Suzanne’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. Additional details, updates, and registration information can be found at SuzanneGiesemann.com and through Giesemann’s email newsletter.
