The Tomorrow Center & School Wins 2025 Best of Georgia Honorable Mention for Outstanding Service to Children with Autism

BUFORD, GA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tomorrow Center & School has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Award, highlighting its growing impact as one of the state’s most trusted integrated therapy and educational programs for children with autism. Serving students ages three to twenty-one, the center has quickly earned a reputation for its fun, purposeful environment and its commitment to celebrating every child’s strengths, milestones, and individuality.Founded by CEO Stephanie Michle, a mother of two autistic children, and Michelle Plymel, a BCBA with 20 years of experience, The Tomorrow Center was built from firsthand experience and an unshakable belief that every child deserves a place where they are fully seen, supported, and encouraged. “The center’s relationship-based approach blends evidence-backed therapeutic tools with compassionate, personalized instruction, creating meaningful progress in communication, emotional growth, learning, and independence,” states Plymel.“This recognition means so much to us because it reflects the heart of our mission,” said Michle. “We built The Tomorrow Center to give families a supportive community where their children can thrive. Every day, our team shows up with dedication, creativity, and respect for each child’s unique journey. This honor affirms the work we are doing, and it motivates us to continue expanding what’s possible.”Parents play an active role in the center’s interdisciplinary model, ensuring each child’s goals and progress are shaped collaboratively. The Tomorrow Center’s sensory-friendly spaces, skilled therapists, and individualized schedules reflect a philosophy rooted in dignity, acceptance, and opportunity.As enrollment grows and programming expands, the center sees the 2025 Best of Georgia Honorable Mention Award as both a milestone and a starting point. The Tomorrow Center plans to continue strengthening its services, deepening family partnerships, and advocating for the needs and potential of children across Georgia.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.