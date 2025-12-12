RPM Healthcare Urges Reversal of UnitedHealthcare’s New RPM Coverage Restrictions

RPMHC President, Fabrizio Gambino Calls for Evidence-Based Review of Updated RPM Policy

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare is calling on UnitedHealthcare (UHC) to reconsider its newly announced Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM) policy, which will limit coverage starting January 1, 2026, to only chronic heart failure and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. UHC’s September update classifies RPM for diabetes, hypertension outside pregnancy, COPD, mental health conditions, and other chronic diseases as “unproven.”RPM Healthcare President Fabrizio Gambino issued an open statement and submitted a formal request for reconsideration, citing strong clinical evidence and large-scale real-world results demonstrating that RPM measurably improves outcomes for high-risk patients.“We are concerned that the updated policy does not fully reflect the clinical and real-world evidence supporting RPM across multiple chronic conditions,” said Gambino.“Across health systems, RPM programs consistently demonstrate improved blood pressure control, higher medication adherence, and earlier identification of clinical deterioration when monitoring is paired with timely clinical intervention.”Key Data UHC Is Overlooking- AJMC Stage 2 Hypertension Study: 75% of patients achieved controlled BP within 12 months; systolic pressure improved from 152 to 132 mm Hg.- Large Multi-State Integrated Health System Program: Among 652 Medicare patients, systolic BP improved from 152/85 to 132/74 in one year.- Northeast-Based Physician Group RPM Program (2024): Systolic BP dropped 19 mm Hg within 90 days; medication adherence improved 34%.“These outcomes are not isolated to a single study or population,” Gambino added. “They appear consistently across programs, patient populations, and care settings when continuous monitoring is combined with human guidance and clinical escalation.”High Satisfaction and Patient-Reported BenefitRPM Healthcare reports:- 96.67% patient satisfaction- 100% reporting positive impact on well-being- 86.67% saying they would be disappointed if RPM were discontinued“From a health economics perspective, limiting access to proven monitoring tools shifts costs downstream rather than eliminating them,” Gambino said. “Earlier intervention in chronic disease management is repeatedly shown to reduce costly acute events over time.”A Call for Direct DialogueRPM Healthcare is requesting a meeting with UHC’s Medical Policy and Clinical Operations teams to present additional evidence not referenced in the policy update.“Our goal is constructive dialogue,” Gambino said. “We welcome the opportunity to review the data with UnitedHealthcare’s clinical and policy teams and align on a coverage approach that reflects real-world outcomes and protects patient access.”###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

