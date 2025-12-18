Off Leash K9 Training North Georgia, LLC Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

BLUE RIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training North Georgia has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award, celebrating the company’s impact on families seeking reliable, real-world dog training. Known for their practical, structured approach, the team focuses on building genuine understanding between dogs and their owners, a distinction that has earned them a strong reputation throughout the region.Off Leash K9 Training North Georgia specializes in immersive Board and Train programs built to translate directly into daily life. Their one week Freedom Board and Train equips dogs with three guaranteed commands, full off leash recall, dependable sit and place work, and everyday manners that make home and public outings smoother. Their two week Board and Train expands these skills with six guaranteed commands, heel work on and off leash, down from a distance, and the ability to stay focused in busy or distracting environments. The emphasis is on steady, consistent behavior rooted in communication that works for both dogs and the people living with them.The company is led by owner and head trainer Tyler Breh, whose background spans criminology, sociology, collegiate football, and years of law enforcement experience as a K9 handler. Breh has trained alongside top working dog professionals across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, developing extensive expertise in obedience, detection, tracking, bite work, and decoy training.“We want people to feel confident in their relationship with their dog,” said Breh. “Training should make life easier, clearer, and more enjoyable for everyone involved. This award is an honor, and it reflects the trust families place in us every day.”With the 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award, Off Leash K9 Training North Georgia looks ahead to continuing its mission of helping dogs learn, families thrive, and daily life feel more manageable for everyone on the leash.For more information click here

