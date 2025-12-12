RPM Healthcare Publishes Real-World Data Showing RPM+ Slashes CHF Hospitalizations and Readmissions

CHF Hospitalizations Drop 67%, Readmissions Cut in Half

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RPM Healthcare today announced new outcomes data showing that its RPM+ program dramatically improves health results for patients living with Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) , highlighting the essential role remote patient monitoring continues to play in reducing acute care utilization and supporting overburdened health systems.A recent pilot analysis conducted in partnership with a Multi-State Integrated Health System Program demonstrated a 67% reduction in hospitalizations and a 52% reduction in readmissions among CHF patients enrolled in RPM+, compared to standard care. The study evaluated 406 CHF patients (136 RPM+, 270 control) who received daily biometric monitoring, licensed nurse oversight and coaching, and rapid triage when abnormal vitals were detected.Key Outcomes- Hospitalization rate: 11% vs. 34%- Readmission rate: 13% vs. 28%- High-risk subgroup (multiple comorbidities): 66% reduction in hospitalizations- All results statistically significant (p < 0.01)“Reducing avoidable hospital use for CHF patients requires early detection and fast clinical intervention,” said Fabrizio Gambino, President of RPM Healthcare. “This pilot shows what’s achievable when those elements are built into day-to-day care delivery.”A Preview of What’s Coming NextBuoyed by these findings, RPM Healthcare is preparing to launch a larger multi-condition outcomes study in early 2026, expanding measurement beyond CHF to include diabetes, hypertension, COPD, and additional chronic illnesses. The goal is to provide one of the most comprehensive evidence sets to date demonstrating the impact of remote monitoring on both patient outcomes and healthcare system efficiency.“Our next phase of research will focus on consistency and scalability,” Gambino said. “Health systems need clear evidence that these models work across conditions, patient populations, and care teams, not just in isolated pilots.”Why This Matters for Health Systems- CHF remains one of the leading causes of hospitalization and readmission in the United States. As hospitals face:- Rising readmission penalties- Persistent staffing shortages- Growing financial pressure…technology-enabled care models like RPM+ provide a proven path forward.By stabilizing chronic conditions earlier, RPM Healthcare enables providers to reduce acute care utilization, improve patient experience, and protect limited resources.Study Access & Media ContactThe full report, Remote Patient Monitoring and Its Impact on Hospitalization and Readmission in Congestive Heart Failure: A Pilot Analysis at a Multi-State Integrated Health System Program, is available for health systems, payers, and media. Contact Victoria F. Vega, RPM Healthcare’s Marketing Advisor at: victoriav@rpmhealthcare.com###About RPM Healthcare:RPM Healthcare is a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), delivering real-time health insights and proactive chronic care management. Our all-in-one platform empowers patients, enhances provider workflows, and improves clinical outcomes through connected devices, personalized care coaching, and data-driven interventions. For more information, please visit: rpmhealthcare.com

