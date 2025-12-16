SHERO Life & Empowerment Coaching, LLC. Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHERO Life & Empowerment Coaching, LLC. has been recognized as a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner, highlighting the company’s impact in empowering women through transformational coaching, community, and practical tools for life and career growth. The award celebrates businesses that combine meaningful results with strong leadership and a commitment to their clients’ success.Founded by Jennifer Perri, SHERO Life & Empowerment Coaching offers a suite of services designed to help women rebuild confidence, gain clarity, and take actionable steps toward personal and professional goals. Programs include the Divorce Reset Coaching, a six-month program guiding women from shock and survival to clarity and financial and emotional stability; the Empowerment Blueprint, a structured framework to reclaim voice and momentum; and the Rise & Thrive Society, a membership community providing ongoing coaching, courses, and accountability. Perri’s signature C.A.P.E. Method™, which stands for Clarity and Confidence, Alignment and Abundance, Passion and Purpose, and Elevated Execution, underpins each program, ensuring a consistent and results-driven approach.“Being recognized with the Best of Georgia Regional Award is an honor that reflects the hard work and dedication of our team and the incredible women we have the privilege to serve,” said Jennifer Perri, founder of SHERO Life & Empowerment Coaching. “Our mission has always been to help women rise with clarity, confidence, and purpose, and this recognition motivates us to continue expanding our reach and deepening our impact.”The award underscores SHERO Life & Empowerment Coaching’s commitment to transformation and community, reinforcing its role as a trusted resource for women navigating major life changes. Looking ahead, Perri and her team plan to grow their programs, host more workshops and corporate trainings, and continue building a network where women can thrive together.For more information click here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.