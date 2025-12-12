Governor Stein Announces $7.2 Million in Southeast Crescent Regional Commission Grants to Boost Economic Growth in 15 NC Counties

NORTH CAROLINA, December 12 - Governor Josh Stein announced this week that more than $7 million in economic development grants benefiting 15 North Carolina counties has been awarded by the Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC). The grants will support job creation and retention, investments in critical infrastructure that fuel economic growth, and strengthened workforce development pipelines through targeted training and education.

“From modern utility systems to safer roads to training programs that help people get good jobs, we’re working hard to build stronger foundations for growth,” said Governor Josh Stein, SCRC States’ Co-Chair. “These investments will help local leaders move their priorities forward, invest in key infrastructure, and build a more prosperous future.”

Funds are awarded under the FY2025 State Economic and Infrastructure Development (SEID) program, which supports projects aligned with priorities in SCRC’s authorizing statute, its Five-Year Strategic Plan, and North Carolina’s SCRC Economic and Infrastructure Development Plan.

“These investments help communities tackle the challenges that hold back growth and opportunity,” said N.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “From strengthening essential infrastructure to expanding workforce training, each project reflects what local leaders tell us they need most. We’re proud to support this work and help position these communities for long-term success.”

SCRC projects awarded in North Carolina include:

The City of Henderson (Vance County) will receive $500,000 in SCRC funding to expand city-owned water infrastructure to address private well water- quality issues. Project activities include private well testing and the installation of 1,540 linear feet of waterline, which will improve water access for eight households.

The Columbus County Water and Sewer District II will receive $500,000 in SCRC funding to extend a new water main along Beaverdam Road to improve water capacity, pressure, and fire flow in the southeast region of Columbus County. Project activities include installing 17,670 linear feet of waterline, which will serve 7,474 households and open 148 acres for new commercial and industrial development.

Hoke County will receive $310,640 in SCRC funding to extend new waterlines to a county-owned industrial site within the Hoke County Regional Industrial Park. Project activities include installing 266 linear feet of waterline to support a $95 million expansion of Pennsylvania Transformer Technology, LLC, resulting in the creation of 217 jobs.

Hertford County will receive $400,000 in SCRC funding to replace the inadequate and deteriorated Como Booster Pump Station with a new prefabricated unit. Project activities include installing a new booster pump to improve service for 32 businesses and 644 households in the surrounding area, which currently experiences routine low pressure and insufficient capacity.

The Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission (Scotland County) will receive $500,000 in SCRC funding to rehabilitate critical sewer infrastructure at the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport and the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport Commission Industrial Park. Project activities will include rehabilitating 1,000 linear feet of sewer lines serving 27 businesses and 240 households.

Northampton County will receive $500,000 in SCRC funding to support Northampton County in replacing the Progressive Lift Station to reduce malfunctions, system backups, and environmental concerns. Project activities include constructing a new lift station to serve 21 businesses and 486 households.

Richmond Community College (Richmond and Scotland counties) will receive $184,800 in SCRC funding for a project that proposes advanced training simulation units to expand industrial technician training, address critical workforce shortages and strengthen regional industry partnerships ensuring long-term economic growth and job retention.

Robeson County will receive $500,000 in SCRC funds for site work on the Robeson County Shell Building Project that will create a shovel-ready industrial facility as phase two of a three-phase initiative. This facility will attract employers, generate sustainable jobs, and strengthen advanced manufacturing opportunities.

The Sampson Community College Foundation (Sampson County) will receive $500,000 in SCRC funding to build workforce capacity with the construction of a new Health Sciences Building that will expand nursing, allied health, and EMS training.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke (Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland counties) will receive $410,739 in SCRC funds to establish a Heavy Equipment Operator Training Program that will serve six distressed counties in southeastern North Carolina, including the Lumbee Tribe community.

The Town of Chadbourn (Columbus County) will receive $600,000 in SCRC funding to support the town in demolishing and replacing Aeration Basin #1 at its wastewater treatment plant (WWTP). Project activities include demolition and reconstruction of the aeration basin at the town's only WWTP, serving 50 businesses and 845 households.

The Town of Milton (Caswell County) will receive $700,000 for a project that includes constructing a secondary source well, upgrading water pumps and replacing waterlines that support 112 residential and 13 commercial users.

The Town of Scotland Neck (Halifax County) will receive $562,500 in SCRC funding to support construction of a new access road to serve a major local employer, AirBoss Rubber Compounding. Project activities include all necessary construction to meet North Carolina Department of Transportation specifications for approximately 600 linear feet of roadway. This project will support the retention of 105 jobs.

The Town of Tabor City (Columbus County) will receive $500,000 in SCRC funding to support the extension of a new freight rail spur to enable the expansion of a warehouse and distribution business. Project activities include constructing a 2,850-linear-foot rail spur, leading to the creation of 16 jobs.

Warren County (Granville, Vance and Warren counties) will receive $500,000 in SCRC funding to support construction of a new right-hand turn lane to facilitate access for tractor-trailers and heavy equipment to the future Vance-Granville Community College Transportation Training Hub at the Triangle North Warren Industrial Park. Project activities include constructing 428 linear feet of roadway to serve seven businesses.

North Carolina projects received $7.2 million in SEID funding, with the 15 grants overwhelmingly serving SCRC-designated distressed counties. These counties rank among the most economically challenged in the nation, falling within the bottom 25% based on poverty rates, unemployment, and outmigration. By statute, the Commission must allocate at least 50% of program funds to distressed counties.

The Southeast Crescent Regional Commission (SCRC) is a federal-state economic development partnership authorized by Congress in the 2008 Food, Conservation, and Energy Act (“the Farm Bill”) to promote and encourage economic development in parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and all of Florida. SCRC invests in projects that support basic infrastructure, business development, natural resource preservation, and workforce development. SCRC is committed to supporting job creation, building communities, and improving the lives of those who reside in the 428 counties of the seven-state region.

The SCRC supports economic development activities in 69 North Carolina counties: Alamance, Anson, Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Camden, Carteret, Caswell, Chatham, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Davidson, Duplin, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Gates, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Hertford, Hoke, Hyde, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Tyrrell, Union, Vance, Wake, Warren, Washington, Wayne, and Wilson.