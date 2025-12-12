Sneaky Links App Announces Grand Opening of Its First West Coast Headquarters in Woodland Hills, California

Sneaky Links App

Sneaky Links App Marks a Major Milestone with the Opening of Its First West Coast Headquarters in Woodland Hills, California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sneaky Links App proudly announces the official grand opening of its first West Coast corporate office, which opened on December 1, 2025. Located at 21550 Oxnard Street, 3rd Floor, Woodland Hills, CA 91367, this new headquarters marks a major milestone in the company’s continued growth and national expansion. The office will serve as the home for Sneaky Links’ marketing division, technical support team, and expanding technology operations.

“This launch represents an exciting new chapter for Sneaky Links,” said Daniel Gamble, President of Sneaky Links App. “Our rapid growth in Atlanta has pushed us beyond our existing space, and the move into Southern California—one of the world’s leading hubs of entertainment and innovation—positions us perfectly for the next phase of our evolution.” The Woodland Hills location is Sneaky Links App’s second official office, extending the company’s reach from Atlanta, Georgia, to Southern California, and solidifying its coast-to-coast presence. The new headquarters allows the brand to enhance user support, accelerate technology development, and expand its strategic visibility nationwide.

In recognition of its arrival to the West Coast, Sneaky Links is also proud to provide a financial donation supporting the For The Need Foundation’s Annual Gratitude Christmas Event, held just one block from the new headquarters. The event supports homeless children and families throughout Southern California during the holiday season.

“Community matters deeply to us,” Gamble added. “As we establish our presence here, we want to support meaningful efforts that uplift local families. Our contribution to the Gratitude Christmas Event reflects our commitment to giving back as we grow.”

With strong momentum, expanded infrastructure, and a continued focus on innovation, Sneaky Links App looks ahead to an exciting new era on both coasts.

