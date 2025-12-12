Dr. Gareth Witten Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Dr. Gareth Witten

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Dr. Gareth Witten, who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In an era where trust is currency and connection fuels success, “Lead with Empathy” will reveal how understanding others has become one of the most valuable leadership advantages. The book explores how today’s most effective leaders use empathy not just as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic tool to build loyalty, inspire teams, and drive lasting growth.



For more than 25 years, Dr. Gareth Witten has advised businesses, built functional units within organizations and academic institutions, and guided global enterprises through complex market environments. He has negotiated major private and public investment deals, bringing a unique combination of analytical rigor and Tactical Empathy® to every engagement.



Dr. Witten has been brought into organizations to provide industry insights, restructure investment strategies, and strengthen risk oversight functions. He has been part of expert teams managing multi-asset investment portfolios of large public funds—such as the nuclear fund for the province of Ontario, Canada—and has helped businesses distinguish between real and perceived challenges through both technical and human-centered problem-solving.



Holding a PhD in Applied Mathematics, Dr. Witten teaches in the masters-level Mathematical Finance Program at the University of Toronto, has published numerous peer-reviewed articles, and contributes regularly at global industry conferences. He also serves on the Board of Weizmann Canada.



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Gareth Witten as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy”. The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Dr. Witten, and other leading professionals on how empathy can reshape leadership and business success on a global scale.

