Dr. Thomas J. M. Schachtner Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Dr. Thomas J. M. Schachtner

MüNCHEN, BAVARIA, GERMANY, December 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Dr. Thomas J.M. Schachtner, who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy” explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



Dr. Thomas J. M. Schachtner (b. 1976, Salzburg, Austria) is a senior anesthesiologist, intensivist, and certified business coach based in Munich, Germany. With over two decades of clinical experience, he blends medical expertise, leadership in high-pressure environments, and a strong commitment to education and patient safety.



He studied medicine at Ludwig-Maximilian University of Munich (1997–2003) and completed his doctoral thesis in 2006 on ischemic preconditioning in hepatic surgery. Since 2015, he has served as Consultant in Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at Schoen Klinik München Harlaching, where he also leads the immunohematology laboratory and transfusion committee.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Schachtner established and led a dedicated COVID ward in his orthopedic specialty hospital under a state emergency order. Despite limited infrastructure and a young, inexperienced team, he built a functioning unit that treated dozens of patients. His empathic leadership and ability to unite diverse perspectives were instrumental to the ward’s success, demonstrating how empathy and structure can transform crisis into resilience.



Beyond clinical care, Dr. Schachtner serves as faculty with the ESAIC “Teach the Teachers” program, an examiner for the European Diploma in Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care (EDAIC) and is active in leadership training and business coaching through internationally accredited programs (ICF & EMCC). He is passionate about guiding healthcare leaders through systemic change and exploring how artificial intelligence can support compassionate leadership in medicine.



Outside of medicine, Dr. Schachtner enjoys hiking, skiing, cycling, and travel. His personal and professional journey reflects a consistent theme: guiding people safely through uncertainty—whether in the operating room, on the intensive care ward, or in leadership.



Connect with Dr. Schachtner: LinkedIn or www.thomas-schachtner.de



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Thomas Schachtner as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, offering invaluable insights from Chris Voss, Dr. Schachtner, and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership and driving success on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.