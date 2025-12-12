Notice of the Board Public Hearing regarding registration status of FIFRA Exempt Minimum Risk Product

MAINE, December 19 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: December 19, 2025

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

Pursuant to Title 7 §609, when a pesticide registration is denied or canceled, the affected party has the opportunity for a hearing in a manner consistent with the Maine Administrative Procedure Act. A hearing on this matter is scheduled for the Board meeting on December 19, 2025 at 9:00am.

Join the meeting in person in Room 101, Deering Building, 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta or online. Link to the meeting is available online on the Maine Board of Pesticides Control website.

