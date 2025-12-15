VistaXM Launches PartnerPulse™, Redefining How OEMs Measure and Improve Partner-Delivered Customer Experience

New CXaaS offering gives OEMs unprecedented visibility into partner relationships and end-customer sentiment without compromising partner trust

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VistaXM, a Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) provider, today announced the launch of PartnerPulse™, a new solution designed to help OEMs gain critical insights into how customers experience their brand through channel partners.

As OEMs increasingly rely on partners to drive the majority of revenue, customer acquisition, and services delivery, they face a growing blind spot: a lack of consistent, trusted insight into how those partners represent the brand and serve end customers. While OEMs routinely share utilization, adoption, and enablement data with partners, they have lacked standardized, objective insight into customer experience across the partner ecosystem until now.

PartnerPulse addresses this challenge by providing OEMs with a secure, independent, and standardized way to measure partner-delivered customer experience at key journey stages such as sales, onboarding, support, and renewal. Delivered and managed by VistaXM on the Qualtrics CX platform, PartnerPulse enables apples-to-apples benchmarking across partners while maintaining strict data privacy and partner trust.

“OEMs have spent years investing in customer experience programs for their direct customers and have seen meaningful returns,” said Erik Vogel, Founder and CEO of VistaXM. “PartnerPulse extends those same principles into the partner ecosystem giving OEMs the insight they need to strengthen partner relationships, improve customer outcomes, and make better, data-driven decisions across the channel.”

A defining feature of PartnerPulse is its third-party governance model, which ensures that each participating partner owns its customer data within a dedicated Qualtrics environment. VistaXM aggregates and anonymizes insights across partners before sharing results with OEMs, providing ecosystem-level benchmarks and high-level partner metrics without exposing raw customer data or partner-specific verbatim feedback.

This approach allows OEMs to:

• Understand how partner-delivered experiences influence customer loyalty, retention, and expansion

• Benchmark partners using a standardized PartnerPulse Index (PPI), similar to a JD Power–style score

• Identify ecosystem-wide trends, risks, and opportunities that are invisible today

• Improve MDF allocation, partner enablement, and channel strategy using objective data

• Strengthen partner trust by ensuring data privacy and independence

PartnerPulse also enables partners to improve their own customer experience maturity while contributing trusted, certified insights back to OEMs creating a more collaborative, transparent, and performance-driven channel ecosystem.

Industry analysts and channel leaders have long emphasized the importance of partner experience as a differentiator in an increasingly competitive and commoditized market. PartnerPulse operationalizes that vision by combining proven CX science with a delivery model purpose-built for complex partner ecosystems.

The PartnerPulse white paper, which outlines the methodology, business case, and ecosystem impact of the program, is now available for download at www.vistaxm.com/partner-pulse.

About VistaXM

VistaXM delivers Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) solutions that help organizations improve ease of doing business, customer loyalty, and revenue growth. By combining leading CX platforms, proprietary analytics, and fully managed delivery, VistaXM enables companies to realize the full value of customer experience without the complexity of building programs internally.

