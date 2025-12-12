Executive Who Led Billion Dollar Healthcare Transformations Launches Program For Leaders And Business Owners

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Caressa Bell the executive strategist recognized for guiding one of the largest healthcare transformation efforts in the United States is announcing the launch of Beyond the Veil of Leadership™ a new coaching program designed to help leaders at every stage emerging leaders seasoned executives and business owners break through internal and organizational limitations and step into the clarity confidence and influence required for true advancement.Bell brings experience that few leaders encounter. During her tenure at Kaiser Permanente she served as the executive business leader for a reported one billion dollar electronic health record consolidation across California. The program migrated tens of millions of patient records processed more than one hundred million registry entries and delivered standardized workflows across hospitals and medical groups. According to project outcomes it improved database performance increased user response times and was completed ahead of schedule which reduced disruption and accelerated organizational value.She also led the rollout of a national membership and billing platform serving millions of members and tens of thousands of employer groups. This initiative replaced fragmented processes with a unified system that increased accuracy reduced administrative burden and strengthened long term operational scalability.After years of observing high performers stall not because of lack of skill but because of lack of clarity visibility and strategic presence Bell created Beyond the Veil of Leadership™. The program teaches leaders how advancement truly happens behind the scenes and how to shift from simply delivering results to shaping outcomes influencing perception and positioning themselves for greater authority and opportunity.“This program is not just for executives” Bell noted. “It is built for anyone who identifies as a leader professionals early in their leadership journey rising managers established directors and VPs entrepreneurs and business owners. True leadership is defined by clarity influence and how you move inside systems. Beyond the Veil helps people unlock that.”The coaching experience includes weekly coaching and strategy sessions structured curriculum and practical implementation frameworks. Participants learn how to strengthen their leadership identity elevate communication and executive presence increase visibility shift organizational perception and operate with clarity instead of exhaustion. The curriculum is designed to support leaders across industries and stages of development.To give professionals early access Bell is hosting a free live webinar titled “Hard Work Does Not Get You Promoted Going Beyond the Veil of Leadership.” Attendees will be the first to receive access to the program before it opens publicly.Leaders can register for free atBell is now CEO of Salt and Light Strategy Group where she equips executives entrepreneurs and organizations to move from reactive and scattered to aligned standardized and purposeful. Beyond the Veil of Leadership™ is her newest pathway for helping leaders step into the level of influence their work already reflects. She is also the author of the forthcoming book Manufactured Fearlessness Finding True Courage Under Fire.ABOUT SALT AND LIGHT STRATEGY GROUPSalt and Light Strategy Group is a leadership and organizational transformation firm dedicated to elevating individuals and enterprises through clarity strategy and courageous leadership. The firm delivers executive coaching strategic consulting and end to end leadership for complex organizational change driving advising and orchestrating enterprise transformation to streamline operations strengthen alignment and achieve sustainable breakthrough performance.

