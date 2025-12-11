Mexican national sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

PLANO, Texas –A Mexican national illegally residing in White Settlement, has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Hector Eduardo Duarte-Martinez, 23, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on December 11, 2025.

According to information presented in court, in February 2024, Duarte-Martinez was observed coming and going from several known drug trafficking residences in the DFW area. A search executed at the White Settlement residence where Duarte-Martinez was residing resulted in the seizure of a large amount of liquid methamphetamine. Duarte-Martinez admitted to being responsible for distributing 45 kilograms of methamphetamine.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Johnson.

