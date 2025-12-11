Houston man sentenced to federal prison in ATM crime spree

PLANO, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison for a violent crime spree in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs.

Coby Stephon Williams, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank theft and was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan on December 11, 2025. Williams was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $89,032.

According to court documents, from June 2020 to June 2024, Williams was involved in a crime spree referred to as “Hook and Chain” burglaries, which involved stealing a truck, attaching hooks and chains to the vehicle, and using it to drag the door off an ATM to retrieve the cash currency from the machine. This crime spree involved several burglaries in the DFW area, including the Texas Bank on South Preston Road in Prosper, the BB&T on Legacy Drive in Frisco, and the First United Bank in Pottsboro. The conspiracy resulted in the theft of approximately $363,000 and damages to ATMs and property of at least $250,000.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Fort Worth Police Department, and Pottsboro Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Johnson.

