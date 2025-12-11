South Carolina man sentenced to 33 years in prison for sex trafficking, production of child sexual abuse material, and firearms charges

NORFOLK, Va. – A South Carolina man was sentenced yesterday to 33 years in prison following his conviction for sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion; sex trafficking of a minor; production of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct; transportation with the intent to engage in prostitution; transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in prostitution; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, during July 2024, Johnny Thiel Banks, 30, of Summerville, transported a minor, identified as Jane Doe, from North Carolina to Virginia on multiple occasions. While in Virginia, he sex-trafficked Jane Doe at hotels, a truck stop, and a gas station in Hampton Roads, including in Suffolk and Virginia Beach. Jane Doe was 15 years old at the time and had just finished the 8th grade. Banks repeatedly threatened Jane Doe and her family to get her to comply with his demands. He also had her pose for and send him child sexual abuse material (CSAM). When she did not want to go back to Virginia to engage in commercial sex, he threatened to have her “floating in a creek.”

“Banks’ treatment of his victim reflects an absolute disregard for humanity,” said Lindsey Halligan, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “No person should be subject to such vile actions. This sentence will help to ensure that Banks cannot inflict similar harm on additional victims.”

On July 31, 2024, while armed with a firearm, Banks took Jane Doe from a residence and brought her to a hotel in Virginia Beach to sex traffic her. He set up multiple commercial sex appointments that night. After they arrived in Virginia Beach, he argued with Jane Doe and strangled her, and she called a family member for help. After receiving information that Jane Doe was missing from Charlotte, the Virginia Beach Police Department quickly located Jane Doe in the parking garage of a hotel. As officers spoke with Jane Doe, Banks walked by and was detained.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant and recovered Banks’ loaded handgun from his rental vehicle. As a previously convicted felon, Banks cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition. Police also obtained search warrants for three cellphones that contained CSAM and evidence of sex trafficking.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Megan M. Montoya and Rebecca Gantt prosecuted the case.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations (ICE HSI) Washington, D.C. and the Virginia Beach Police Department investigated this case.

