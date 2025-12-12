California Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Drug Trafficking

HONOLULU – United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Lynden David Lightburn, 52, of Los Angeles, California was sentenced today by United States District Judge Jill A. Otake to 72 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to court records, from September 2020 to June 30, 2021, Lightburn, a/k/a “Soulja,” supplied more than 6.6 kilograms of fentanyl, 6.4 kilograms of heroin, and 2.8 kilograms of methamphetamine to a Honolulu drug trafficking organization (DTO) co-led by Gabriel Antone Eberhardt, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, and Jason Darnell Smith, 42, of Detroit, Michigan. The DTO obtained drugs from Lightburn in Los Angeles, as well as Robert Adams, 38, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Lightburn and Adams mailed the drugs to Honolulu. The DTO distributed fentanyl—a potent synthetic opioid 50 times stronger than heroin—in mixtures with heroin and in counterfeit oxycodone tablets.

During an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), agents made dozens of controlled purchases of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine from the conspirators, and executed 15 search warrants on residences, rental storage units, and parcels. As a result of the controlled purchases and warrants, law enforcement agents seized more than 15 kilograms of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine, seven firearms, including assault rifles and semi-automatic pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a vehicle, and more than $250,000 in cash drug proceeds.

“Today’s sentence brings to a close years of collaboration between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners across multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies, as we worked tirelessly to bring down this large-scale, prolific, and dangerous drug trafficking operation,” said U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson. “The aggressive pursuit and dismantling of drug enterprises that pump illicit drugs into Hawaii remains one of our top priorities. We will continue to devote our time, effort, and resources to protecting our community from those who seek to poison it with illegal narcotics, along with the violence and criminal use of firearms that drug trafficking spawns.”

“This sentencing, and the overall resolution of the related investigation, represents years of collaboration between multiple law enforcement agencies to dismantle one of Hawaii’s most dangerous drug trafficking organizations,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge David Porter. “The FBI—in coordination with our partners—will continue to use every available resource to protect our communities by taking these violent offenders off the board and bringing them to justice.”

“Today’s sentencing closes the loop on a network of incessant drug traffickers, whose crimes threatened the safety and wellbeing of the island community,” said Anthony Chrysanthis, Deputy Special Agent in Charge for the DEA Los Angeles Field Division, which oversees Honolulu. “This case reflects DEA’s continued commitment to holding drug traffickers accountable and stemming the flow of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other dangerous drugs.”

“This case shows the power of collaboration,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Acting Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson. “When federal, state, and local law enforcement work together, our resources are unlimited and our efforts unmatched. It is through these partnerships that we continue to hold accountable those who seek to profit from dealing illegal and dangerous drugs in our communities.”

“The trafficking of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine through the U.S. Mail puts Postal Service employees and our communities at risk. Postal Inspectors will aggressively pursue anyone who uses the mail to transport and distribute deadly drugs,” said Stephen Sherwood, Postal Inspector in Charge of the United States Postal Inspection Service’s San Francisco Division. “We thank our federal and local partners for working with us to combat these crimes and make our communities safer.”

In addition to Lightburn, who is the last of his coconspirators to be sentenced, the following defendants were prosecuted in this and related cases in the District of Hawaii:

Eberhardt, a/k/a “Stacks,” pled guilty to conspiracy and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime, and was sentenced on October 21, 2024, to 30 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release;

Smith, a/k/a “Famous,” a/k/a “Sweets,” pled guilty to conspiracy, and was sentenced on February 4, 2024, to 14 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release;

Martzes Junior, a/k/a “Green,” 44, of Southfield, Michigan, pled guilty to conspiracy and possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime, and was sentenced on December 10, 2024, to 12 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release;

Adams, a/k/a “Tre,” a/k/a “Tre Block,” a/k/a “Block,” a/k/a “T-Block,” a/k/a “Ray Smith,” pled guilty to conspiracy, and was sentenced on July 11, 2025, to 10 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release;

Jared Northern, a/k/a “White Boy Jay,” a/k/a “Gage,” 26, of Honolulu, pled guilty to conspiracy and two counts of distribution of controlled substances, and on May 15, 2024, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release;

Jennifer Ashcraft, a/k/a “Jessie,” a/k/a “Jess,” 34, of Honolulu, pled guilty to conspiracy, and was sentenced on January 28, 2025, to 37 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release;

Zakiyyah Mareus, a/k/a “Kai,” 28, of Miami Gardens, Florida, pled guilty to conspiracy, and on August 8, 2024, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release;

Isaiah Marks, a/k/a “Seh,” 26, of Honolulu, pled guilty to conspiracy and two counts of distribution of controlled substances, and on January 18, 2023, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and four years of supervised release;

Tishanah Iwalani Kaio-Barrozo, 34, of Honolulu, pled guilty to distribution of controlled substances, and on June 7, 2022, was sentenced to 9 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release;

Michael Garrett, a/k/a “Sideburns,” a/k/a “Burns,” 42, of Romulus, Michigan, pled guilty to conspiracy, and on March 28, 2024, was sentenced to 3 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release;

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) and Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

The case was investigated by the FBI, DEA, ATF, USPIS, and HPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig S. Nolan is prosecuting the case.