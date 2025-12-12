Salisbury Man Charged with Communicating Threats Against President Trump and Others

GREENSBORO, NC –United States Attorney Dan Bishop announced that the FBI today arrested Christian Wolfe DANIELS, of Salisbury, on charges of threatening the President and communicating threats using a means of interstate communication.

The criminal complaint against DANIELS alleges two counts of making threats against the President on November 13 and 14, 2025, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 871(a), and one count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce on November 17, 2025, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 875(c). If convicted of all counts, DANIELS faces a maximum term of 15 years of imprisonment and a term of supervised release of not more than 3 years.

“We’re not going to abide threats against President Trump in the Middle District of North Carolina,” said Bishop. “As soon as I received the details, I insisted we act immediately. I’m grateful to the FBI and AUSA Iverson and for their quick response.”

“It has become far too common for people to make violent threats on social media. Listen closely, you cannot hide behind a keyboard and threaten people’s lives. The FBI will find you. Threats to public officials, their loved ones, a grieving widow, or the President of the United States, are illegal. Political violence in all forms must stop,” said James C. Barnacle Jr, the FBI Special Agent in Charge in North Carolina.

DANIELS had an initial appearance today in Winston-Salem. He was detained and will have a detention hearing in Greensboro on December 18, 2025.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Secret Service, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Eric L. Iverson.

